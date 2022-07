JUNCTION CITY —Numerous Geary Community Hospital doctors, nurses and staff are out sick due to COVID-19. Margaret Grismer, Interim Hospital Administrator, told JC Post that Dr. Tom Craig "is holding down the fort for us and we're very appreciative of that. " She noted that one doctor is away on drill and another one is on vacation. "And the remaining physicians all have COVID, so we have five providers out this week with COVID."

JUNCTION CITY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO