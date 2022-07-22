ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calexico, CA

Body Found In The Central Main Canal

By George Gale
 5 days ago

(A man seen entering the Central Main Canal in Calexico)...IID employees reported the incident, saying it...

Shots Fired

El Centro Police are investigating an early morning shooting. At about 2:00 a.m. Wednesday morning officers responded to the 200 block of West State Street after a report of an altercation and a shooting. On arrival officers located a firearm on the ground and several casings. Officers also located a man who appeared to have been involved in a physical altercation. The man was questioned and then released. The ECPD Communications Center was notified by Pioneers Memorial Hospital Emergency Department that they were treating a man with a gunshot wound. The man was interviewed by El Centro Police officers and after treatment at the hospital for non-life-threatening wounds he was released. El Centro Police are asking anyone that might have information regarding the incident contact their Investigations Supervisor.
EL CENTRO, CA
Brawley Police Department with new plans to protect community

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Brawley Police Department has a new face on the job, a K-9 unit that is ready to help play a part in keeping the city safe. The Brawley Police Department says the K-9 is trained to detect drugs and narcotics. The nationwide issue has...
BRAWLEY, CA
Man arrested in connection to December 2021 murder of Jordan Schmidt

Originally published as an Imperial County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post:. “The Imperial County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division has worked multiple leads involving the homicde of Jordan Schmidt, which occurred on December 15, 2021, just outside the city of Brawley. The investigation revealed the suspect as 34-year-old Steven Ambriz...
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
Calexico, CA
Calexico, CA
Imperial County Sheriff’s Office Briefs: July 20-25

IMPERIAL COUNTY — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from July 20 through July 25. 5:30 p.m.: Deputies received a report of vandalism in Niland on West Main Street, where a woman was told the neighbor across the street had been throwing rocks at her residence and even broke a windshield while she was out of town over the weekend.
ECPD Recovers Another Stolen Vehicle

An Automated License Plate Reader identified a stolen vehicle northbound on 8th Street at Adams Avenue in El Centro at about 4:30 p.m. Monday. Police officers were able to locate a Toyota Tundra that was pulling a trailer reported stolen in Texas. The driver and a passenger were detained when the truck was stopped on north 8th Street. The driver was cited and released for Possession of Stolen Property and the trailer was returned to a local U-Haul agency.
EL CENTRO, CA
Local ice cream shop in Calexico burglarized

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Tropicana's front glass window was shattered by one suspect who then ransacked the front counter stealing the cash register before handing it off to the second suspect waiting outside on July 22, 2022, according to the Calexico Police Department. Tropicana did have surveillance footage inside...
CALEXICO, CA
CRIME BRIEFS: Burglary, Theft Suspects Sought

CALEXICO — Calexico police are seeking the public’s help in identifying two male subjects who burglarized and stole items from a business in the 100 block of West Birch Street at about 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 22. The suspects appear to have broken a portion of the business’...
CALEXICO, CA
Semi-truck rolls over on Araby Road

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Reports say a semi-truck rolled over on Araby Road near the West Interstate 8 on-ramp. The truck was transporting batteries and the rollover caused acid to spill, which is being secured by firefighters. The overpass will be closed for a few hours as investigations continue.
YUMA, AZ
Monday Night Fatal Accident

A traffic accident Monday night claimed a life. The accident was reported at about 7:15 p.m. Monday on eastbound Interstate 8 about a mile and a half east of In-Ko-Pah. Few details are available but apparently a car ran off the highway and crashed. One person was airlifted from the scene. The highway was blocked for almost 2 and a half hours as emergency responders worked at the scene. The California Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
Accident Update

There is more information on the Monday night fatal accident. According to the California Highway Patrol, the accident occurred at about 7:15 p.m. on eastbound Interstate 8 east of In-Ko-Pah Road. A 2016 Crysler was eastbound on Interstate 8 in the rain when the driver lost control of the vehicle and it struck a guard rail and then overturned. According to the CHP, the driver was driving at an unsafe speed for the prevailing conditions. The driver, a 25-year-old woman from San Jose, and a passenger, a 23-year-old woman from Yuma, were both flown to U.C.S.D. Medical Center where the passenger died as a result of her injuries. Eastbound Interstate 8 was closed for nearly 2 hours as emergency personnel worked at the scene. Both driver and passenger were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash. The accident remains under investigation.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
Yuma Police vehicle crashes into home

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - One of the Yuma Police Department's patrol officers crashed into a home on S. 14th Avenue near 14th Street after attempting to pass two vehicles. Around 2 p.m. on July 25, a police officer was responding to a different scene, when the officer's vehicle was hit by a Toyota Yaris, causing it to collide into the home.
YUMA, AZ
YCSO: 54-year-old fathers child with minor

A Yuma man is behind bars after a wellness check was performed on his home. According to the Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO), a caller requested the wellness check after noticing a newborn child around the home. The post YCSO: 54-year-old fathers child with minor appeared first on KYMA.
Homeless Woman Beaten

(Homeless woman attacked as she slept)...It was reported late last week. Calexico received a call at around mid-night Thursday of an assault near Cesar Chavez Boulevard. Police found the bleeding victim, and determined she had been beaten with a metal object. She suffered from several wounds, including a fractured skull. She was flown to a San Diego Hospital for treatment. Police say despite her injuries, the woman was able to fight off her attacker. Police were able to locate a suspect, hiding in a vehicle near-by. He was identified only as a 29 year old male Mexicali resident. He was booked into County Jail, charged with attempted murder. At last word, the woman was described as being in stable condition.
CALEXICO, CA
Another Border Patrol Rescue

(Border Patrol rescues a large group)...It was reported late last week. The El Centro Sector Border Patrol received a 911 call at around 12:15 Thursday morning. An individual said he was lost in the Jacumba Wilderness region. He said he was with 15 other individuals and they needed assistance. Agents in the field were given the coordinates provided, and the search began. Just over two hours later agents located all 16 individuals about a mile north of the US/Mexico border. All were found to be safe and none needed medical attention. It was verified all had entered the US illegally. They were taken into custody and transported to El Centro for processing. Since October, El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents have successfully rescued 253 individuals who were lost, in distress or abandoned by smugglers.
EL CENTRO, CA
Agents find three migrants crammed inside trunk near Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A post from US Border Patrol Yuma sector says agents found three migrants hiding inside a car's trunk. On Thursday, agents stopped a Chevrolet Impala at the Interstate 8 checkpoint near Yuma and referred it to secondary inspection. Investigations on the vehicle led to agents...
YUMA, AZ

