Body Found In The Central Main Canal

There is more information on the Monday night fatal accident. According to the California Highway Patrol, the accident occurred at about 7:15 p.m. on eastbound Interstate 8 east of In-Ko-Pah Road. A 2016 Crysler was eastbound on Interstate 8 in the rain when the driver lost control of the vehicle and it struck a guard rail and then overturned. According to the CHP, the driver was driving at an unsafe speed for the prevailing conditions. The driver, a 25-year-old woman from San Jose, and a passenger, a 23-year-old woman from Yuma, were both flown to U.C.S.D. Medical Center where the passenger died as a result of her injuries. Eastbound Interstate 8 was closed for nearly 2 hours as emergency personnel worked at the scene. Both driver and passenger were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash. The accident remains under investigation.

IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO