Lewis Hamilton says he is enjoying Formula 1 more than ever and has “got plenty of fuel left in the tank” to continue in the sport long-term. The seven-time world champion started his 300th grand prix in France last Sunday, finishing second to Max Verstappen. His current contract runs until the end of 2023 — at which point he will be 38 — but he suggests he is likely to extend his Mercedes deal for some time to come given how much he is enjoying his environment.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 7 HOURS AGO