Three Teens Missing From Worcester Home: Police

Caleb Coburn, left, Thomas Noponen, top right, and Sabrina Dirgham. Photo Credit: Worcester Police Department

Worcester police are asking for the public's help to locate three teenagers who went missing earlier this week.

Caleb Coburn, 16, Thomas Noponen, 16, and Sabrina Dirgham, 16, left their home on Queen Street in Worcester late Wednesday night, July 20, police said. No one has reported seeing them since.

Authorities ask anyone with information and where the kids are to call Worcester Police at 508-799-8606 or 911.

