Steve Bannon's case in jury's hands as deliberations begin
WASHINGTON (AP) — Steve Bannon's contempt of Congress trial went to the jury Friday, as the panel began deliberating the fate of the longtime Donald Trump ally.
Bannon is charged with two counts of criminal contempt for refusing to appear before the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the Capitol and the events leading up to the deadly riot. Each count carries a minimum of 30 days in jail and up to a year.
