On July 21, the two Black Lakes located next to Interstate 70 near the Vail Pass exit were stocked with more than 2,000 9- to 14-inch long rainbow trout. The Eagle River Water & Sanitation District stocks the lakes twice per year with catchable rainbow trout. This was the second stocking for 2022, with 2,500 pounds of fish going into the lakes on June 14 and another 2,500 pounds going into the lakes on July 21.

VAIL, CO ・ 21 HOURS AGO