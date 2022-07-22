ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Lucie County, FL

Florida Detention Deputy Accused Of Roughing Up Inmates

By Joel Malkin
NewsRadio WFLA
NewsRadio WFLA
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JrBOG_0gpDIPOA00
Photo: CBS 12

The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office arrests one of their own.

"As you can imagine, as Sheriff this is one of the toughest things that we have to do. But it is important that we do do it."

Sheriff Ken Mascara says corrections Deputy Brian Shackley was charged with felony battery after a complaint claimed that he beat up inmates at the county jail.

The complaint came in on Monday and an investigation found enough evidence to back up the claims, one of which was caught on video.

"The inmate is handcuffed and then removed from the cell, brought between the cell and the pod and thrown on the ground in an unprovoked attack."

Shackley is also accused of repeatedly punching a juvenile inmate in one instance and punching another inmate at least seven times while they were handcuffed.

