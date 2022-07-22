ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westchester County, NY

Local High School Students Learn to be “Ethical Hackers”

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWestchester County students participate in free Cybersecurity Summer Camp through grant from. SUNY Westchester Community College (SUNY WCC) hosted approximately fifty high school students for a free summer Cybersecurity Camp that exposed them to this fast-growing sector in information technology. The GenCyber Camp was made possible through a grant from the...

Westchester-Putnam Officials Demand Guidance On New Gun Permit Laws, Warn Implementation Could Pose Problems for Law Abiding Citizens

Weeks after Governor Hochul and the New York State Legislature rushed to pass new and potentially unconstitutional gun permit measures for New York State, officials in charge of its implementation are saying they lack the guidance necessary to enact it. With the new laws set to go into effect in six weeks state, county and local officials are concerned the lack of answers from New York State will make it impossible to implement and wrecklessly turn law abiding citizens into criminals.
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
Latimer Discusses Free Bee-Line Bus Fares with Passengers in Mount Vernon

Bee-Line’s Summer Vacation-Free Fares Through Labor Day. Westchester County Executive George Latimer returned to his hometown of Mount Vernon to speak to Bee-Line bus riders about the County’s free fares program this summer. The Bee-Line Bus System offers a greener, more cost-effective way for residents to travel the County. Latimer is encouraging Westchester County residents to ditch the pump, and get free rides all summer long on the Bee-Line.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Yonkers Police Department Launches Operation “Half the Wheels, All the Laws”

The Yonkers Police Department has a duty to our community to enforce laws and address violators of crimes and violations, regardless of the perceived severity of the infraction. We have continued to combat both violent and property crime to enable the City of Yonkers to be labeled the safest city of our size in the country, while also being the 3rd largest city in New York State. We routinely develop investigations that deliver those responsible for violent, heinous acts to the justice system.
YONKERS, NY
Too Many Kids are Shooting People Across New York

I’m a 27-year-old Black New Yorker and I see the rise in crime across New York. I believe in allowing young adults Freedom of Expression. When those same young adults start shooting each other and endangering the lives of others, that’s not freedom of expression anymore. That’s lawlessness. I believe in Law and Order. New York State has seen teenagers shooting guns from Yonkers to Brooklyn and Mount Vernon to the Bronx.
YONKERS, NY
Heritage of India Festival Returns to Kensico Dam Plaza Aug. 7

Come celebrate India’s culture at the Heritage of India Festival on Sunday, August 7, from noon to 6 p.m. at Kensico Dam Plaza in Valhalla. County Executive George Latimer said, “India is one of the most diverse and inclusive cultures in the world. Those born in India are known for their hospitality, compassion and empathy while promoting respect, peace and harmony. Come to Kensico Dam Plaza and experience a taste of India in our own backyard.
VALHALLA, NY
GLEN ISLAND SAND ART COMPETITION RETURNS, SATURDAY, AUG. 6

Grab your pails and shovels and put your teams together, the Glen Island Sand Art Competition returns, Saturday, Aug. 6 at 11 a.m.!. Teams should be comprised of at least two participants, with a maximum of 10. Each team will be provided with three, five-gallon buckets, a spray bottle and access to water. Additional tools can be brought from home. Building begins at 11 a.m. and ends at 3:30 p.m., judging begins at 3:30 p.m. and winners will be announced at 4 p.m. Trophies and additional prizes will be awarded to the first, second and third place winning teams. Registration required.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Mt. Vernon Police Make Arrest in Tax Cab Stabbing-Murder

A New Rochelle man was found fatally stabbed inside of a Mount Vernon business. Shortly before 11 pm, on Friday, July 22, 2022, Mount Vernon Police were called to New. Line Taxi, 72 East Third Street, for a report of a man stabbed. Initially, Mount Vernon Fire. Department and Empress...
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
Welcome to Westchester Matt Damon!

Hollywood celebrity Matt Damon has purchased a home in Westchester. The $8.5 million estate is located in Bedford and was listed by COMPASS and agent David Turner. The listing reads, “Extraordinary stone and clapboard colonial set upon 13.5 private acres in the heart of Bedford. Constructed in 2004 and substantially renovated in 2021, the residence is quite simply stunning. Superb design, craftsmanship and materials reflect a discriminating attention to detail. A traditional exterior belies a casual yet elegant interior. All the main level rooms open onto covered stone terraces. The house is filled with natural light. A beautiful Christopher Peacock kitchen centers on a large island. The primary bedroom suite exudes deep comfort and includes a gorgeous new bath, gym, and coffee bar. A private porch and balcony overlook a sparkling stream and spring fed pond. An incredible network of woodland trails, handsome boardwalks and rope bridges circumnavigate the entire property. Additional amenities include a greenhouse, tree-house, antique barn, all-weather tennis court and 45 x 22 foot Shoreline saltwater pool. A rare and special opportunity to enjoy country perfection.”
BEDFORD, NY
