Local High School Students Learn to be “Ethical Hackers”

Hollywood celebrity Matt Damon has purchased a home in Westchester. The $8.5 million estate is located in Bedford and was listed by COMPASS and agent David Turner. The listing reads, “Extraordinary stone and clapboard colonial set upon 13.5 private acres in the heart of Bedford. Constructed in 2004 and substantially renovated in 2021, the residence is quite simply stunning. Superb design, craftsmanship and materials reflect a discriminating attention to detail. A traditional exterior belies a casual yet elegant interior. All the main level rooms open onto covered stone terraces. The house is filled with natural light. A beautiful Christopher Peacock kitchen centers on a large island. The primary bedroom suite exudes deep comfort and includes a gorgeous new bath, gym, and coffee bar. A private porch and balcony overlook a sparkling stream and spring fed pond. An incredible network of woodland trails, handsome boardwalks and rope bridges circumnavigate the entire property. Additional amenities include a greenhouse, tree-house, antique barn, all-weather tennis court and 45 x 22 foot Shoreline saltwater pool. A rare and special opportunity to enjoy country perfection.”
