Local High School Students Learn to be “Ethical Hackers”

Grab your pails and shovels and put your teams together, the Glen Island Sand Art Competition returns, Saturday, Aug. 6 at 11 a.m.!. Teams should be comprised of at least two participants, with a maximum of 10. Each team will be provided with three, five-gallon buckets, a spray bottle and access to water. Additional tools can be brought from home. Building begins at 11 a.m. and ends at 3:30 p.m., judging begins at 3:30 p.m. and winners will be announced at 4 p.m. Trophies and additional prizes will be awarded to the first, second and third place winning teams. Registration required.

WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO