Coppell to hold more outdoor fitness classes after successful pilot

Frisco Independent School District has announced its policy for providing free and reduced-price meals for children served under current income eligibility guidelines. This school year, students who qualify for reduced price meals will receive meals at no cost. In order to receive the meal free of charge, the purchase must meet the reimbursable meal requirement: Frisco ISD offers five meal components: meat/meat alternate, grains, milk, fruit, and vegetable. The minimum number of components required is three for a well-balanced, reimbursable meal. A reimbursable meal must include the selection of at least one fruit or one vegetable. Students who select fewer than three components, or who do not choose a fruit or vegetable will be charged for their selections based on a la carte prices. This applies to both breakfast and lunch.

FRISCO, TX ・ 7 HOURS AGO