ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, VA

Live Music Friday: The Hookz

By Kyle Bloom
WAVY News 10
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – It is great to welcome...

www.wavy.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAVY News 10

Hampton Roads Tattoo Arts Festival returns this weekend

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – The Hampton Roads Tattoo Arts Festival is back for its 10th year at The Hampton Roads Convention Center. According to a press release, the festival will take place July 29 -31 at 1610 Coliseum Drive and will have over 100 tattoo artists in attendance from all across the country.
CELEBRATIONS
rvahub.com

Hook and Reel on Forest Hill Avenue Appears to be Open

Their Facebook page doesn’t reflect it but the big sign on the building, the banners, and flags around the building tell us that Hook and Reel (7131 Forest Hill Ave) is now open. If their hours are the same as the Norfolk location they’ll be open Sun–Thu: 12PM–10PM and Fri–Sat: 12PM–11PM.
NORFOLK, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Entertainment
City
Portsmouth, VA
Portsmouth, VA
Entertainment
WAVY News 10

In The Kitchen: Cinnamon Rolls

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Brenda Harford and Linda Thompson from “Whole-ly” Rollers Bakery joined us in the kitchen today with their delicious cinnamon rolls!. Come out to the Grand Opening of their new location this Saturday, July 30 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. “Whole-Ly” Rollers Bakery...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WTKR News 3

Ticket sales rise with temperatures at Children's Museum in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - With feels-like temperatures blowing past 100 degrees, the Children's Museum of Virginia says it's seeing foot traffic pick up. Museum Manager Erin Colston tells News 3 that with school out, summer attendance typically increases quite a bit. However, the last two weeks have been exceptionally busy at the facility on High Street with over 1,000 daily visitors on average — or roughly 250-400 more tickets sold than on a typical day, according to Colston.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Music#Local Life#Performance Info#Havingfun
equallywed.com

Sentimental Elements Shine For These Two Brides’ Virginia Beach Wedding Featuring Bourbon, Rainbows and a Plethora of Family Support

Wedding Reception Venue: Princess Anne Country Club,. Emily and Caroline wanted their wedding to be like a giant “thank you” to the people who had supported them over the years with personal elements that would make the day so unique and special to them as well. They did this by creating a phenomenal experience for their guests for the whole night after a gorgeous wedding ceremony at Eastern Shore Chapel (where their wedding was the first LGBTQ+ wedding ceremony ever at the chapel). The couple treated their guests to a curated bourbon bar during cocktail hour (one of the brides, Emily, is from Kentucky) and an ultra-interactive band that kept the dance floor packed all night. They sourced sentimental items like Emily’s favorite ginger ale from her small Kentucky hometown, had fried oysters as appetizers as an ode to Virginia Beach and then worked with the venue to create a custom spicy Asian noodle and dumpling station, which was the meal they had on their first date. And although they couldn’t include their adorable dog, Monte, onsite that day, they featured his naughty rambunctiousness in the design of their wedding cake. (See that cutie in the cake photos below!)
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Alina Andras

5 Amazing Burger Places in Virginia

What's you favorite comfort food? If the answer is a good burger and some nice, crispy fries on the side, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. More exactly, five great burger spots that you should definitely visit if you live in Virginia. And if you don't, but you know you might go there soon, make sure to save this list and check out these burger places when you get there.
VIRGINIA STATE
hampton.gov

Downtown Hampton Live: Slapnation

Join us at Mill Point Park for a free show featuring the band Slapnation. This concert is part of downtown Hampton's free concert series Downtown Hampton Live.
HAMPTON, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Alina Andras

Three great steakhouses in Virginia

When it comes to food, most Americans would say that they eat meat regularly, and if they were asked what's one dish that they like to order when going out, they would probably say a good steak. Now, while it's true that there are plenty of people out there who either don't like the taste of meat or they don't eat it because of other reasons, this article is for those who love a good steak and are looking for new restaurants to go out.
VIRGINIA STATE
southerntrippers.com

15 Best Restaurants in Williamsburg VA You Must Try

Are you looking for the best restaurants in Williamsburg? Well, you have come to the right place because here there are 15 of the best places to eat throughout the historic city. Here you will find the perfect place to relax after spending your day strolling through the charming cobblestone streets where the first settlers came to America. You are sure to work up an appetite after your day of shopping, sightseeing, or hitting the famous amusement park Busch Gardens.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
southerntrippers.com

12 Best Places for Breakfast in Williamsburg VA You Must Try

If you’re looking for somewhere to eat breakfast in Williamsburg Virginia, you can stop looking! Here you will find a comprehensive list of the best breakfast restaurants in Williamsburg VA. Pancake houses are dizzyingly popular here, but each offers their own take on breakfast (or brunch!), whether it’s through...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy