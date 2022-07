IF YOU GO... What: VPAA presents "Matilda JR." When: Saturday, July 30th - 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. performances with A leads; Sunday, July 3st - 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. performances with B leads Where: Battle Mountain High School More info: vpaa.org Rebellion is nigh in Vail Performing Arts Academy’s (VPAA) summer musical, “Matilda JR.,” a gleefully witty ode to the anarchy of childhood and the power of imagination. This story of a girl who dreams of a better life and the children she inspires will have audiences rooting for the “revolting children” who are out to teach the grown-ups a lesson.

VAIL, CO ・ 6 HOURS AGO