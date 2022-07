The deadline for Joe Gibbs Racing to file an appeal over the disqualifications to the Nos. 11 and 18 cars at Pocono Raceway has passed with no appeal filed Monday. Denny Hamlin was stripped of the race win, and Kyle Busch was disqualified from a runner-up place when NASCAR found material on the front facia of their cars. NASCAR officials tear down the top two finishers each weekend during post-race inspection, which includes the standard procedure of taking the wraps off the cars in areas officials deem critical.

