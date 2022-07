NiziU’s “CLAP CLAP” rises 10-1 on this this week’s Billboard Japan Hot 100, ruling the chart dated July 27. The nine-member girl group’s third single sold 149,347 copies in its first week to rule sales, while coming in at No. 2 for video views, No. 10 for downloads, No. 13 for Twitter mentions, No. 17 for radio airplay, No. 33 for streaming, and No. 57 for look-ups. The track secured the top spot on the Japan Hot 100 fueled by sales (though figures have halved from the group’s previous release that launched with 347,432 copies), plus streaming (from 2,812,351 views last week to 2,862,988 this week) and video (from 3,027,385 to 2,868,331 views) that have remained relatively unchanged from the week before.

MUSIC ・ 5 HOURS AGO