Microburst with 80 mph winds confirmed in Effingham

Effective: 2022-07-25 11:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-25 11:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cheshire; Hillsborough; Merrimack; Rockingham The National Weather Service in Gray Maine has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Rockingham County in southern New Hampshire Southeastern Cheshire County in southern New Hampshire Southern Hillsborough County in southern New Hampshire Southeastern Merrimack County in central New Hampshire * Until 1145 AM EDT. * At 1105 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Rindge, or 8 miles south of Jaffrey, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Manchester, Nashua, Derry, Jaffrey, Merrimack, Salem, Bedford, Milford, Hooksett, Amherst, Litchfield, Hollis, Peterborough, New Boston, Mont Vernon, Fitzwilliam, Greenfield, Lyndeborough, Rindge and New Ipswich. This includes the following highways Interstate 293 between mile markers 1 and 11. Interstate 93 between mile markers 7 and 29. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

