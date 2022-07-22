ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Microburst with 80 mph winds confirmed in Effingham

By Troy Lynch
Cover picture for the articleEFFINGHAM, N.H. — Many New Hampshire communities were cleaning up Friday from strong storms that swept through the day before. The National Weather Service confirmed that a microburst hit Effingham on Thursday, traveling about four miles parallel to Town House Road and generating winds up to 80 mph....

