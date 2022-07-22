Cleanup underway in Effingham after strong storms blow through

Something stinks over at Wells Harbor right now in Maine -- literally. Over the last couple of weeks, the Wells Police Department has had to post notifications about issues of sewage leaks that have led to the essential closing of the Harbor. It all started just two weeks ago on July 8, when the Wells Police Department posted about the initial sewage leak that had restricted swimming, fishing, or shellfish harvesting between the Jetty.

