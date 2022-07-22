ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse County, WI

La Crosse County: Savings from energy efficiency and conservation total $3.4M over 13 years

By Sam Shilts
 5 days ago

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Between 2008 and 2021, La Crosse County saved $3.4 million thanks to energy efficiency and conservation, according to a new report.

The report, prepared by Sustainability Analytics, shows a $1.4 million savings by reducing the amount of paper used, $1.2 million in electricity savings, $600,000 in natural gas and $200,000 in vehicle fuel over a 13 year period.

The full report, released on May 25, can be read here.

