Atlanta, GA

Watch a New Teaser Video for Atlanta Season 4

By Matthew Strauss
Pitchfork
Pitchfork
 5 days ago
FX has announced that the fourth and final season of Donald Glover’s Atlanta will premiere in September. The network also shared a new teaser video featuring Glover with his co-stars Brian Tyree...

pitchfork.com

Pitchfork

Waxahatchee and Jess Williamson Announce New Album, Share Video for New Song: Watch

Waxahatchee’s Katie Crutchfield and Jess Williamson have formed a new band and announced their debut album. Together, Crutchfield and Williamson are Plains, and they’re releasing I Walked With You a Ways on October 14 via Anti-. The duo’s new LP is led by the single “Problem With It,” which comes with a music video directed and produced by Corbett Jones and Nick Simonite. Find it below.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Bobby Shmurda Announces New BodBoy EP, Shares Video for New Song: Watch

Brooklyn rapper Bobby Shmurda has announced a new nine-song EP. It’s called BodBoy and it arrives August 5 via Shmurda’s own label GS9 (in partnership with OneRPM). Shmurda has also shared the BodBoy single “Hoochie Daddy,” which is a spin-off of Uncle Luke’s “Hoochie Mama.” Check out the colorful music video for “Hoochie Daddy” below and scroll down for the BodBoy tracklist and cover art.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Tainy and Rauw Alejandro Share Video for New Song “Sci-Fi”: Watch

Tainy has shared the video for “Sci-Fi,” his new song with Rauw Alejandro. It’s the latest single from the producer’s forthcoming debut full length Data. Check out the Elliot Muscat-directed video below. Last fall, Tainy shared Data’s first single, the Bad Bunny and Julieta Venegas collaboration...
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Megan Thee Stallion and Future Share New Song “Pressurelicious”: Listen

As promised, Megan Thee Stallion has dropped her new single “Pressurelicious,” which features guest vocals from Future. Megan has been teasing the track since last month, but she officially announced the release date and single art yesterday on her social media channels. The track was produced by HitKidd and arrived three hours before a typical midnight release “since it already leaked lol,” as Megan explained. Listen to “Pressurelicious” below.
MUSIC
Local
Georgia Entertainment
Atlanta, GA
Entertainment
City
Atlanta, GA
Pitchfork

Watch Taylor Swift and Haim Do a Mashup of “Love Story” and “Gasoline” in London

Taylor Swift became the honorary fourth Haim sister tonight when she joined the band onstage at London’s O2 Arena. Swift strode onstage, sporting the same custom Louis Vuitton leather pants that the Haim sisters have been wearing throughout their One More Haim Tour. The four women then did a mashup of Swift’s Fearless song “Love Story” and Haim’s Women in Music Pt. III cut “Gasoline.” Watch it happen below.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

SZA Joins Doechii for New “Persuasive” Remix: Listen

Doechii has teamed up with SZA for a new remix of the former’s recent single “Persuasive.” The Tampa rapper teased the rework earlier this month with a video suggesting that SZA’s feature was a surprise. “I created ‘Persuasive’ to uplift people and bring communities together,” Doechii said in a press release, “so having SZA jump on the song was a perfect fit because I’ve always connected with others over her music.” Listen to the remix of “Persuasive” below.
MUSIC
Person
Brian Tyree Henry
Person
Donald Glover
Person
Zazie Beetz
Person
Lakeith Stanfield
Pitchfork

Watch Death Cab for Cutie Perform “Here to Forever” on Colbert

Death Cab for Cutie stopped by The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to perform their single “Here to Forever” from their forthcoming LP Asphalt Meadows, which arrives September 16 via Atlantic. Check it out below. Death Cab for Cutie’s Benjamin Gibbard recently curated a compilation called Ocean Song:...
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Rich Off Pints 3

About a decade ago, Icewear Vezzo took a trip to New York to pass around his bubbling Michigan street hit “Dancin.” Featuring the star of the Detroit crew Team Eastside, Peezy, the single was rooted heavily in local tradition—slick punchlines and a funky piano-driven beat. When he played the song for record labels and radio stations around town, the collective response was confusion: It was “as if that shit was the worst shit they ever heard in their life,” he remembered. Years later, the sound of Icewear Vezzo and Detroit rap in general isn’t much different, but the way it’s received is. From Florida to Texas, from Philly to Louisville and even France, Michigan rap’s influence is everywhere.
DETROIT, MI
#Lakeith
Pitchfork

Listen to the New Young Dolph Song “Hall of Fame”

A new Young Dolph song has been released. The single, “Hall of Fame,” arrives on what would have been the Memphis rapper’s 37th birthday. Hear the track, produced by Bandplay, below. Young Dolph was shot and killed in November 2021 at the age of 36. A street...
CELEBRITIES
Pitchfork

“Gotsta Get Paid”

Over half a decade, many mixtapes, and one studio album into the game, Rico Nasty is still keen on reinvention. From the jovial, sing-songy rap of early SoundCloud singles like “Hey Arnold” to the explosive hardcore of Anger Management and the Dylan Brady-assisted ventures into hyperpop on Nightmare Vacation, the 25-year-old rapper never stays in one lane for long. On her latest mixtape, Las Ruinas, she channels drum’n’bass with Marshmello (“Watch Your Man”), remixes Fred Again.., and tries out emo-rap (“Into the Dark”). On the standout “Gotsta Get Paid”​​—whose title seems to call back to DJ DMD’s 1998 hit single “25 Lighters”—she’s yowling over trip-hop.
ENTERTAINMENT
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Pitchfork

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, New Movie Starring Daniel Radcliffe, Gets Release Date

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story has finally been given a release date. The “Weird Al” Yankovic biopic, which stars Daniel Radcliffe, will premiere on the Roku Channel on Friday, November 4, 2022. The release date was announced with an official poster for the film, which depicts Yankovic below the Hollywood sign with the film’s title emblazoned across the back of his jacket. Check it out below.
MOVIES
Pitchfork

The Weeknd Announces After Hours–Inspired Haunted Houses

The Weeknd is teaming up with Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights to create two haunted houses inspired by his 2020 album After Hours, as Entertainment Weekly notes. “The Weeknd: After Hours Nightmare” will open at Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood in September. Guests will be taken into the world of the album, with characters and themes inspired by Abel Tesfaye’s music and the short films and music videos that have accompanied it.
ORLANDO, FL
Pitchfork

High Reality

If the name Rusty Santos rings a bell, there’s a good chance that at some point in your life you were the kind of devout Animal Collective fan who traded live bootlegs in forum threads and defended Danse Manatee’s honor to the death. Though never an official member of the group, he played a pivotal role as producer during the mid-aughts, piecing together Sung Tongs’ collage of acoustic guitars, spooky samples, and barbershop harmonies. He’s continued to work with Panda Bear on solo projects like the plunderphonic Person Pitch and 2019’s Buoys, as well as a few alumni from AnCo’s boutique Paw Tracks label, but simply lumping Santos in with the storied psych-rock outfit does him a disservice.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

2000

Joey Bada$$ was just 17 when he released his landmark 2012 mixtape 1999, and he was simultaneously looking to the past and the future. Hip-hop’s blog era had its fair share of revivalists, but this was a Brooklyn kid who worshipped at the altar of luminaries like Wu-Tang Clan and MF DOOM and opened his debut single “Waves” with an ode to one of his borough’s most celebrated rappers. There was an urgency to Joey’s words, rhyme schemes, and flows that split the difference between the fresh and the familiar. When he raps about wanting to meet JAY-Z, buy his mother a Range Rover, and take over the world over a swelling Freddie Joachim sample, you believe him. He was taking a similar stance to Nas on his 1994 debut Illmatic: an old soul with a young face, unstuck in time like a multiversal traveler.
HIP HOP
Pitchfork

Pitchfork

