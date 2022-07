The City of Dunkirk's Department of Development recently conducted a pop-up public input opportunity at the City Pier to comment on potential projects in anticipation for a submission to Empire State Development for round six of New York State's Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) Grant program. Dunkirk is vying for $10 million that will be awarded to one Western New York city in the latest round of funding. The event featured six presentation poster panels with approximately 10 projects that include redevelopment of two key properties on Central Avenue at the corner of 4th Street, upgrades to the Clarion Hotel, as well as public improvements to the marina, harbor, streetscape improvement projects, and Memorial Park.

