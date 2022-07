Weeks after Governor Hochul and the New York State Legislature rushed to pass new and potentially unconstitutional gun permit measures for New York State, officials in charge of its implementation are saying they lack the guidance necessary to enact it. With the new laws set to go into effect in six weeks state, county and local officials are concerned the lack of answers from New York State will make it impossible to implement and wrecklessly turn law abiding citizens into criminals.

PUTNAM COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO