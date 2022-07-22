These Were the 20 Most Played Tracks During Weekend One of Tomorrowland 2022

Click here to read the full article.

Taking place in Boom, Belgium from July 15-17, globally renowned electronic festival Tomorrowland hosted roughly 200,000 fans while coming back to a live format for the first time since the pandemic. While more than 800 DJs played across 16 stages and dropped thousands of tracks spanning different electronic genres, only 20 songs had the distinction of getting more play than all the others during the first of three weekends of Tomorrowland.

Data was collected by DJ Monitor, a global leader in electronic music monitoring with exclusive access to performance data from festivals , clubs, venues and online streams. DJ Monitor identifies music for Collective Management Organizations, rights users and technology companies worldwide.

Topping the list is Eurythmics ‘ 1983 classic “Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This)” (while the ominous ’80s banger has gotten a few recent edits, the original was the one getting so heavily rinsed at Tomorrowland 2022.) On its tail at No. 2 is another piece of nostalgia via Acraze ‘s unstoppable remix of Cherish ‘s 2006 classic “Do It To It.” Following that is “Move Your Body,” the 2021 hit from Brazilian artists Ownboss and SEVEK.

The remainder of the list contains fresh tracks and other genre classics that audiences (and artists, apparently) never get tired of, including Shouse’s 2017 monster hit “Love Tonight,” Sebastian Ingrosso, Tommy Trash and John Martin’s 2013 EDM anthem “Reload,” and, of course, Avicii ‘s 2011 genre defining smash “Levels.” See the complete list below.

1. Eurythmics “Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This)”

2. Acraze Featuring Cherish “Do It To It”

3. Ownboss & SEVEK “Move Your Body”

4. Gala “Freed From Desire”

5. Bob Sinclar Featuring Steve Edwards “World, Hold On [FISHER Rework]”

6. Shouse “Love Tonight”

7. Eli Brown “Believe”

8. The Age Of Love “The Age Of Love” (Charlotte de Witte & Enrico Sangiuliano Remix)

9. Farruko “Pepas”

10. Sebastian Ingrosso/Tommy Trash/John Martin “Reload”

11. Tiësto “Lethal Industry”

12. Anyma Featuring Meg Myers “Running”

13. Massano “The Feeling (2022 Remaster)”

14. Joel Corry & Da Hool “The Parade”

15. Zombie Nation “Kernkraft 400”

16. BURNS “Talamanca”

17. Benny Benassi Presents The Biz “Satisfaction”

18. Avicii “Levels”

19. James Hype & Miggy Dela Rosa “Ferrari”

20. Dj.Neyt “Storm And Fire Retro”