ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

These Were the 20 Most Played Tracks During Weekend One of Tomorrowland 2022

By Katie Bain and Gordon Murray
Billboard
Billboard
 5 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Taking place in Boom, Belgium from July 15-17, globally renowned electronic festival Tomorrowland hosted roughly 200,000 fans while coming back to a live format for the first time since the pandemic. While more than 800 DJs played across 16 stages and  dropped thousands of tracks spanning different electronic genres, only 20 songs had the distinction of getting more play than all the others during the first of three weekends of Tomorrowland.

Data was collected by DJ Monitor, a global leader in electronic music monitoring with exclusive access to performance data from festivals , clubs, venues and online streams. DJ Monitor identifies music for Collective Management Organizations, rights users and technology companies worldwide.

Topping the list is Eurythmics ‘ 1983 classic “Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This)” (while the ominous ’80s banger has gotten a few recent edits, the original was the one getting so heavily rinsed at Tomorrowland 2022.) On its tail at No. 2 is another piece of nostalgia via Acraze ‘s unstoppable remix of Cherish ‘s 2006 classic “Do It To It.” Following that is “Move Your Body,” the 2021 hit from Brazilian artists Ownboss and SEVEK.

The remainder of the list contains fresh tracks and other genre classics that audiences (and artists, apparently) never get tired of, including Shouse’s 2017 monster hit “Love Tonight,” Sebastian Ingrosso, Tommy Trash and John Martin’s 2013 EDM anthem  “Reload,” and, of course, Avicii ‘s 2011 genre defining smash “Levels.” See the complete list below.

1. Eurythmics “Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This)”

2. Acraze Featuring Cherish “Do It To It”

3. Ownboss & SEVEK “Move Your Body”

4. Gala “Freed From Desire”

5. Bob Sinclar Featuring Steve Edwards “World, Hold On [FISHER Rework]”

6. Shouse “Love Tonight”

7. Eli Brown “Believe”

8. The Age Of Love “The Age Of Love” (Charlotte de Witte & Enrico Sangiuliano Remix)

9. Farruko “Pepas”

10. Sebastian Ingrosso/Tommy Trash/John Martin “Reload”

11. Tiësto “Lethal Industry”

12. Anyma Featuring Meg Myers “Running”

13. Massano “The Feeling (2022 Remaster)”

14. Joel Corry & Da Hool “The Parade”

15. Zombie Nation “Kernkraft 400”

16. BURNS “Talamanca”

17. Benny Benassi Presents The Biz “Satisfaction”

18. Avicii “Levels”

19. James Hype & Miggy Dela Rosa “Ferrari”

20. Dj.Neyt “Storm And Fire Retro”

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

Could Beyonce & Drake’s Albums Help Bring Pop Music Back to the Dance Floor?

Click here to read the full article. Two of the biggest albums of the summer — Drake‘s June release Honestly, Nevermind and Beyoncé‘s Renaissance, out this Friday — find a pair of A-list superstars channeling house music for the very first time. So will all of pop music soon follow their lead? On the new Billboard Pop Shop Podcast, Katie & Keith are joined by another Katie — Billboard dance director Katie Bain — to break down both projects, how they’ve been received by the dance music world, and how they could potentially impact pop music to come. Back when house...
THEATER & DANCE
Billboard

Harry Styles, Little Simz & More Are Shortlisted for 2022 Mercury Prize

Click here to read the full article. Harry Styles’ Harry’s House was shortlisted for the 2022 Mercury Prize on Tuesday (July 26), along with 11 other albums, including Little Simz’s Sometimes I Might be Introvert, Sam Fender’s Seventeen Going Under and an eponymous album by Wet Leg. Harry’s House is expected to be a dominant player throughout the upcoming awards season. It is very likely to be nominated for album of the year at the Grammy Awards and British album of the year at the Brit Awards. The Mercury Prize celebrates the best of British and Irish music across a range of contemporary music...
MUSIC
Billboard

On the Radar Latin: Alejo, Kevin Kaarl & More Emerging Artists to Discover

Every month, Billboard Latin editors will feature a small group of new or relatively unknown artists whose music we love. Think “diamantes en bruto” or “diamonds in the rough.” These are newcomers who have yet to impact the mainstream — but whose music excites us, and who we believe our readers should make a point to discover.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Sebastian Ingrosso
Person
Meg Myers
Person
Benny Benassi
Person
Da Hool
Person
Avicii
Person
Farruko
Person
Joel Corry
Person
Tommy Trash
Person
Bob Sinclar
Person
Jessie Ware
Billboard

Blackpink Set ‘Ready for Love’ Music Video Release Date

Click here to read the full article. Blackpink‘s “Ready for Love” music video is coming soon. After performing the unreleased track during “The Virtual,” PUBG Mobile’s first-ever in-game concert, Blackpink announced on Sunday (July 24) that a visual for the song is scheduled to drop Friday (July 29) at 12 a.m. ET/1 p.m. KST. The group shared the news on social media, where they posted a teaser poster for “Ready to Love.” In July, YG Entertainment released a statement that announced the quartet — Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa — is in the “final stages of recording a new album.” The statement also said that Blackpink’s new music will arrive in August along with “a continuous large-scale project which will extend through the second half of the year.” See Blackpink’s “Ready for Love” teaser below. View this post on Instagram A post shared by BLΛƆKPIИK (@blackpinkofficial) More from BillboardKendrick Lamar Brings Out Baby Keem, Kodak Black For Electric Rolling Loud Miami FinaleJoni Mitchell Wasn't Sure How Her Surprise Newport Folk Festival Set Would Go: 'But I Didn't Sound Too Bad'DaBaby Would Have Voted For Kanye West for President, But Says He's Now a Donald Trump Supporter
MUSIC
Billboard

Lizzo’s ‘About Damn Time’ Hits No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100

Lizzo lands her second Hot 100 leader, after "Truth Hurts" in 2019. Lizzo‘s “About Damn Time” clocks in at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart, rising from No. 2. The track becomes Lizzo’s second Hot 100 leader, after “Truth Hurts” dominated for seven weeks beginning in September 2019.
MUSIC
Billboard

Drake Explains That Controversial 14-Minute Private Flight He Reportedly Took

Click here to read the full article. Drake took some heat in recent days regarding his use of a private jet, but he cleared up the controversy via social media on Tuesday (July 26). The drama all started last week when Twitter account @CelebJets reported that the Honestly, Nevermind rapper had flown a private jet for 14 minutes from Hamilton, Ontario, to Toronto. Then, a technology reporter for Canadian paper The Globe and Mail jumped on the stat, tweeting, “Canadians will complain about climate change then pay thousands to go to the next Drake concert, acting like he isn’t taking his...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

CDs Are Back! Listen to New Music From Beyoncé, BTS & More With These Portable CD Players

Click here to read the full article. CDs are back in rotation! If you grew up in the ’80s or ’90s, digital discs were pretty common, but younger millennials and most Gen Zers may not be as familiar with CDs and especially CD players. Although streaming reigns as the most popular way that consumers listen to music, vinyl has enjoyed a major comeback and CDs saw a jump in sales for the first time in 20 years. According to data compiled by the RIAA, CD sales spiked to 46.6 million in 2021, which is a 47.7 percent increase from the previous year. To...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dj#Electronic Music#Tomorrowland 2022#Dj Monitor#Eurythmics#Brazilian#Sevek
Billboard

Calvin Harris Unveils Star-Studded Tracklist for ‘Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2’

Click here to read the full article. With his new album coming next week, the details of Calvin Harris‘ Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 are becoming clearer. On Wednesday (July 27), the Scottish producer dropped the tracklist for the LP, out August 5 via Sony. The album will include the already released singles “Potion” (with Dua Lipa and Young Thug), “New Money” (with 21 Savage) and “Stay With Me” (with Halsey, Justin Timberlake and Pharrell.) The tracklist reveals that the album will also include “Stay With Me (Part 2)” which will again feature the trifecta of stars. Additionally, Stefflon Don, Chlöe and...
MUSIC
Billboard

Lizzo Rules Artist 100 Chart for First Time, Thanks to ‘Special’ Debut

Click here to read the full article. Lizzo jumps from No. 14 to No. 1 on the Billboard Artist 100 chart (dated July 30) to become the top musical act in the U.S. for the first time, thanks to the opening-week success of her new album Special and its lead single, “About Damn Time,” which likewise takes over atop the Billboard Hot 100. The LP arrives at No. 1 on Top Album Sales (39,000 copies sold) and No. 2 on the Billboard 200 with 69,000 equivalent album units earned, according to Luminate. It’s the highest-charting album of Lizzo’s career and marks...
MUSIC
Billboard

Drake Unveils Night One Performers for October World Weekend

After unveiling October World Weekend last week (July 13), Drake has revealed some more details about the first night of the event’s three-day run. In a Monday (July 25) Instagram post, the rapper announced a slew of artists set to comprise the “All Canadian North Stars” that will grace the History stage in Toronto, Canada on July 28.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Billboard

The Linda Lindas Serve Up Rollicking Cover of ‘Tonite’ by ‘Our Heroes’ The Go-Go’s: Listen

Click here to read the full article. The Lindas unveiled a cover of The Go-Go’s classic album cut “Tonite” on Tuesday (July 26) via Epitaph Records. “The street lights are shining bright/ The billboards are shedding their light/ And my crowd’s hanging around/ Tonite/ There’s a charge in the air/ It’s kind of electric out there/ And we’re all out on the town/ Action, gonna track it down/ Gonna turn some heads/ Tonite,” the quartet sing over bright, buzzing guitars and electrifying drums. “The Linda Lindas started out as a cover band, and we’ve played more songs by The Go-Go’s than anyone...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Billboard

BLANK2Y: Meet the New K-Pop Boy Band Focused on ‘Confidence,’ Friendship & Fans

The first seconds of an artist’s debut single can be some of the most important of their career. It’s the chance to hook a new audience and introduce themselves musically. BLANK2Y‘s debut single “Thumbs Up!” opens with a racing, electrifying production before the beat drops and listeners hear: “Welcome to the BLANK.” The viewer enters BLANK2Y’s musical world, which they describe as created from confidence, friendship and love for their fans.
WORLD
Billboard

‘Hannah Montana’ Star Jason Earles Says Olivia Rodrigo’s Rise To Fame Is ‘Shockingly Similar’ To Miley Cyrus

Click here to read the full article. Jason Earles is experiencing deja vu. After first watching his Hannah Montana costar Miley Cyrus skyrocket to pop star fame in the late 2000s, he’s now witnessed a second Disney Channel leading lady — Olivia Rodrigo — do the exact same thing in the early 2020s. And in a recent interview with People, the 45-year-old actor opened up about what it’s been like to be a part of someone else’s massive career transformation two times over. “For me, what has been mind-blowing is I was there during Hannah Montana, and I watched Miley turn into the...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Adele ‘Ecstatic’ to Announce Rescheduled ‘Weekends With’ Dates For Las Vegas Residency

Click here to read the full article. Seven months after abruptly canceling her planned “Weekends With Adele” residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Adele excitedly announced the rescheduled dates for the run early Monday morning (July 25). “Words can’t explain how ecstatic I am to finally be able to announce these rescheduled shows,” the singer tweeted. “I truly was heartbroken to have to cancel them.” The star’s first residency was scheduled to run from January through April of this year at the Colosseum, but will now kick off on Nov. 18, with an additional 8 gigs added to the original...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Billboard

The 1975 Is Leaning Into ‘Happiness’ on Upcoming Single

The 1975 is gearing up to drop their new single sooner than you think. The band shared the released date for their upcoming single, “Happiness,” in a somewhat traditional format. Fans began to spot black and white billboards of the band — Matty Healy, Adam Hann, Ross MacDonald...
MUSIC
Billboard

Getting Back in the DJ Booth: Jadaboo Talks Spinning For Six Hours at Diddy’s Parties, Her Viral ‘Rain’ Edit & Her 2022 Song of the Summer

As clubs have been reopening and shows have been resuming across the country after a year-and-a-half long COVID-19 pandemic pause on the live music industry, Billboard is asking club and touring DJs about their experience fading between spinning at home to performing back outside. There’s a saying that goes something...
MUSIC
Billboard

Kandy Muse

Time and again throughout season 13, Kandy Muse proved that she is a master lip-syncher — so much so that she and her sister Symone set the record for performing the most lip syncs in a single season. Bringing a seemingly boundless amount of energy to every one of her seven outings on the main stage, Kandy powered through pop, R&B, hip-hop and a boatload of Britney Spears, each time serving nothing short of a masterpiece. She’s such an artist when it comes to lip syncs, it’s no wonder her last name is Muse.
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Billboard

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy