Park City, UT

SNAPPED: Moose in the wild

 5 days ago
UTAH — Moose are a staple for wildlife photographers and nature lovers in Utah. The giant and majestic creatures greet us frequently in Park City and the nearby Uinta National Forest . Their most preferred habitat is forested with a mix of wooded and open areas near lakes or wetlands. This allows them to feed on aquatic vegetation and newer woody growth.

In the winter months, moose switch to a bark and twigs diet from evergreen and deciduous tree species. Although active day and night, moose are most likely to be seen at dusk and dawn. It is always best to give moose their space as they are one of the most territorial animals in North America.

A cow moose snacks on a plant in Summit Park. Photo: Kevin Cody.

Share your wildlife photos with us and email tips@townlift.com for a chance to be featured in SNAPPED.


