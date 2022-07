Maserati has been adamant that its MC20 will go racing, and on Tuesday the automaker confirmed the first competition for the mid-engine supercar. A new MC20 GT2 race car is being developed and will be made available to customer teams competing in the SRO-sanctioned GT2 European Series. The highlight of the series is the 24 Hours of Spa.

