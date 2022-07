Yellow tape hangs across the entrances to Palace Avenue’s Sena Plaza today, prohibiting entry. According to a statement from Santa Fe Police, officers were dispatched to the La Casa Sena restaurant at around 4:30 this morning in response to the fire alarm. Once on the scene, officers discovered a man whom they subsequently identified as Joseph Duran on the restaurant’s roof and determined Duran had intentionally set the building ablaze. He was arrested and booked on criminal charges of arson, burglary and property damage.

