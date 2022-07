(Hillsboro) There has been a vacancy within the Jefferson County Council in District 5 since Tracey Perry had to resign after moving out of the district boundaries. Three Republicans are on the August primary ballot to fill the open seat. One of those is Scott Seek of Festus. He says he’s learned a lot about different aspects of local government since becoming a member of the Jefferson County Tourism Board as part of the Jefferson County Growth Association.

