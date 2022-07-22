ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video shows a mass brawl between 2 families visiting Disney World after a queue dispute at Magic Kingdom, say reports

By Alia Shoaib
 5 days ago
  • A fight broke out between two families broke out at Disney World in Florida over a ride queuing dispute.
  • Videos show at least a dozen men and women involved in a mass brawl at the park.
  • The incident resulted in one man being taken to hospital and two arrested, reports say.

