ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Go-Karting On Ice Is Officially Back This Weekend

By Amanda Edelman
Secret Chicago
Secret Chicago
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kmNdp_0gpDFZkh00
Photo via: Fifth Third Arena

An ice rink isn’t the first place you’d think to spend a summer’s day– or maybe it is. This weekend, Go-karting on ice is officially back at the Fifth Third Arena in Chicago. Open from July 22 to July 24, the limited-time event is sure to draw an adventure-seeking crowd.

The exhilarating experience involves competitive racing across the ice track, is held at the Chicago Blackhawks Community Ice Rink. Get ready for a high-speed ride, but don’t worry if you’re a karting novice, there are experts available to offer up tips and tricks on how to beat your fiercest competitor. From learning how to drift through a turn, to navigating the rink, on-site team members are there to give instructions. There’s also obstacles to navigate, so keep your eyes on the ice.

With a total of 8 karts allowed on the ice, each session is set to last for an hour, with up to 5 ride times available within the hour long session. Aside from the ice karting, there will also be a bevy of entertaining games to keep those not on the ice occupied. PS: Even if you don’t drive your best, prizes are said to be awarded for best dressed participant!

Tickets are available for $55 and are nonrefundable. Times vary, according to the website, but you can schedule a session anywhere between 10 AM and 9 PM. The minimum age for participants is 14 years old, with anyone planning to go-kart being at least 52 inches tall to participate. Gt tickets here.

Address: Chicago Blackhawks Community Ice Rink, 1801 W Jackson Blvd, Chicago, Illinois, 60612

[Featured photo via: Fifth Third Arena]

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Thrillist

The Absolute Best Seafood in Chicago

As oceanic as it may look, Lake Michigan is in fact not an ocean. But Chicago doesn’t let its lack of salt water hinder its proclivity for world-class fish and seafood. Despite the fact that the Midwest city is nowhere near any place where fresh lobster, mussels, and oysters naturally exist, you can find all of those things in abundance anyway—from high-end surf & turf temples to low-key classics slinging smoked sable and shrimp ceviche tostadas. Be it grilled, skewered, fried, or piled high on a luxe seafood tower like some sort of bivalve Jenga, there’s so much fresh fish here you’d think you were in Boston or Ibiza. So the next time you’d like to trick your taste buds into thinking you’re on a yacht in Spain, these are the 13 best seafood restaurants in Chicago that’ll scratch that nautical itch.
CHICAGO, IL
recordpatriot.com

20 photos of Chicago in the 1950s

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Giggster combed historical archives to compile a list of 20 photos that exemplify what life was like in Chicago during the 1950s.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Cars
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Cars
WGN TV

Celebrating 40 years of Soul Children of Chicago

Walt Whitman and the Soul Children of Chicago have been a Chicago source of soulful sounds for forty years. To celebrate their anniversary, they are doing what they do best, and that is gathering people for a concert in Millennium Park. Giving us the details is Walt Whitman. Wednesday, July...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Photos: The O'Jays and Isley Brothers Chicago Show

After more than 60 years of electrifying people all over the world, the legendary R&B Soul group The O’Jays, which embarked on their final tour earlier this year, performed for the last time in Chicago. The tour is being billed as the “Last Stop On The Love Train." The...
CHICAGO, IL
Secret Chicago

PAWS Chicago Is Hosting A Pup-Tastic Beach Party This Wednesday

Enjoy a night of dinner, drinks, and dancing along Lake Michigan with PAWS Chicago, the city’s largest no-kill animal shelter. Held at the Offshore on Navy Pier (1000 E. Grand Ave.) partiers and their pups can gather for a memorable night spent together. With a dog spa, treats from a doggie buffet, and the chance to socialize, it’s sure to be the event of the season for your furry friends!
CHICAGO, IL
Secret Chicago

Gallagher Way Hosts A Free European-Inspired French Market Every Month

Gather together at Gallagher Way this Thursday (7/28) for a one-of-a-kind French market. From 4 PM to 8 PM, the iconic lawn will be transformed into a breezy European-inspired marketplace complete with vendors, food trucks, and live music! Filled with macaroons, imported cheese, homemade pasta, baked goods, and a bevy of candles, soaps, and more, it’s the perfect way to spend a balmy summer night– if you can’t make it to France itself of course.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Go Kart#Karting#Chicago Blackhawks#Fifth Third Arena#Vehicles
edmidentity.com

Lollapalooza 2022 Set Times, Festival Map, and Essential Info

Heading to Lollapalooza this year? Stay in the know with all the essential info, including the set times, festival map, what not to bring, and more!. Lollapalooza is one of the biggest weekends in Chicago, and the festival is quickly approaching. Fans couldn’t be more excited to make their return to Grant Park on July 28-31 to experience four days of great music, delicious food, and all-around good vibes. With nine stages and over 170 artists to check out, the stacked lineup hosts many established artists and rising talent that you won’t want to miss.
CHICAGO, IL
nypressnews.com

You can’t go dome again

Forgive me for lapsing into Yiddishkeit. But to see the mayor drag out the dome will-o-wisp, like a much-adored toddler’s blankie now worn to a nubbin, and wave it over her head, as if it were an original genius divination of her own — it taps into a well of deep Chicago nostalgia. It makes me want to set up a cart in Maxwell Street and start selling bottles of Professor Steinberg’s Amazing Old World Cure-All.
CHICAGO, IL
Secret Chicago

These Enchanting Candlelight Concerts Are Coming To Evanston

Coming this fall, the beloved concert series known simply as “Candlelight” invites everyone to relive the greatest musical works by top musicians in an incredibly unique atmosphere with hundreds of flickering candles. Candlelight Concerts have had enormous success around the world—in cities like Paris, Barcelona, New York, and of course right here in Chicago at some of the city’s most breathtaking venues, including the grand former Masonic Temple Stan Mansion, the ornate Thalia Hall, and the architectural gem Salvage One. And now, suburbanites can rejoice because these magical concerts have made their way to Oak Park, and now Evanston! With countless flickering candles illuminating the venue, the Evanston Candlelight concerts will present a collection of modern music over the course of 65 mesmerizing minutes.
EVANSTON, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Sports
Secret Chicago

The Free Four-Day “Fiesta Del Sol” Festival Returns Tomorrow For Its 50th Anniversary

Presented by the Pilsen Neighbors Council, the vibrant neighborhood is hosting a free four-day festival filled with fun carnival rides, and a competitive soccer tournament! Don’t forget about the delicious food, local vendors, live performances, painting classes, art exhibits, and more in store. The Festival del Sol started as a block party in Chicago’s Pilsen neighborhood and has since grown into a four-day festival, spanning eight city blocks wide. This year is the 50th annual event! There will also be the 16th annual House of Sol over the weekend, intended to showcase local talent, the event includes a live DJ lineup. The free event open to everyone and is located at the Benito Juárez High School baseball field (2150 S Laflin St). Another stage, dubbed the People’s stage will be a place where local artists can express their talent. Featuring comedy, karaoke, and more, it all concludes on Sunday, with the “Fiesta Folklórica” a performance promoting Mexican folkloric performances, located at Dvorak Park (1119 W Cullerton St). There will also be a chance to learn more about important issues going on in the neighborhood, like housing, environmental health, free immigration consultation, Covid-19 vaccinations,  college workshops, and more.
CHICAGO, IL
Secret Chicago

A Dreamy New Rooftop Pop-Up Is Open For The Summer

There’s nothing better than a good meal with a beautiful view and Atomic Hospitality knows it. The group has just opened an 8,000-square-foot pop-up with gorgeous views for a limited time only. Open throughout the rest of the summer, the balmy rooftop pop-up is just above their newly opened pan-Latin restaurant, Tabu. Located in Chicago’s West Loop, the rooftop, which opened this past weekend, features much-loved menu items, drinks, and all the good vibes. Enjoy skyline views, bites from Tabu’s menu, and new dishes by Chef Saul Roman. as you take in the summer sun. There’s also a summer cocktail menu curated by Beverage Manager, Javier Arroyo.
CHICAGO, IL
Jake Wells

2022 Stimulus Programs Available in Chicago

hand holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Mils (Unsplash) Are you feeling a financial squeeze living in Chicago? If so, you're not remotely alone. Thankfully, the state of Illinois and the city of Chicago have several programs in place to help you out.
Chicago Defender

R&B Singer Jeremih will serve as the Grand Marshal for the 93rd Annual Bud Billiken Parade

Chicago Defender Charities ® Inc. is thrilled to present the 93rd Annual Bud Billiken® Parade! This legendary back to school event will take place Saturday, August 13 in Chicago’s Washington Park, featuring Chicago’s finest marching bands, dance groups, drill teams, celebrities. Chicago’s very own hometown hero, internationally recognized, award-winning, Grammy-nominated R&B singer and producer, Jeremih, who will serve as the Grand Marshal for this year’s parade and festival. ABC7’s Cheryl Burton, Jim Rose, and Hosea Sanders will serve as hosts, along with fellow colleagues, Karen Jordan and Terrell Brown, covering the parade grounds. This year’s theme is the Power of Bud Billiken 365, highlighting and celebrating organizational, year-round programming for youths.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago restaurant worker begs for help to fund daughter's kidney surgery

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago restaurant worker is begging for help.His daughter needs a life-saving transplant but he can't afford the operation.Tips aren't going to cut it. Morning Insider Lauren Victory takes us inside his plea.It was Manny Carchi's first day off in months. He's been working three gigs, non-stop."I was saving before the pandemic but in the pandemic, I lost my job," said Carchi who spent all his reserve cash quickly on medicine for his daughter, Mayra who lives in Ecuador. "She was born just with one kidney," said Carchi. That one kidney is now failing. It's functioning at only...
CHICAGO, IL
Secret Chicago

Secret Chicago

Chicago, IL
2K+
Followers
366
Post
175K+
Views
ABOUT

Secret Chicago tracks down the best things to do in the city, from quirky restaurants and hidden bars to the best exhibitions, shows and nightlife in Chicago.

 http://secretchicago.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy