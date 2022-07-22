Go-Karting On Ice Is Officially Back This Weekend

Photo via: Fifth Third Arena

An ice rink isn’t the first place you’d think to spend a summer’s day– or maybe it is. This weekend, Go-karting on ice is officially back at the Fifth Third Arena in Chicago. Open from July 22 to July 24, the limited-time event is sure to draw an adventure-seeking crowd.

The exhilarating experience involves competitive racing across the ice track, is held at the Chicago Blackhawks Community Ice Rink. Get ready for a high-speed ride, but don’t worry if you’re a karting novice, there are experts available to offer up tips and tricks on how to beat your fiercest competitor. From learning how to drift through a turn, to navigating the rink, on-site team members are there to give instructions. There’s also obstacles to navigate, so keep your eyes on the ice.

With a total of 8 karts allowed on the ice, each session is set to last for an hour, with up to 5 ride times available within the hour long session. Aside from the ice karting, there will also be a bevy of entertaining games to keep those not on the ice occupied. PS: Even if you don’t drive your best, prizes are said to be awarded for best dressed participant!

Tickets are available for $55 and are nonrefundable. Times vary, according to the website, but you can schedule a session anywhere between 10 AM and 9 PM. The minimum age for participants is 14 years old, with anyone planning to go-kart being at least 52 inches tall to participate. Gt tickets here.

Address: Chicago Blackhawks Community Ice Rink, 1801 W Jackson Blvd, Chicago, Illinois, 60612

[Featured photo via: Fifth Third Arena]