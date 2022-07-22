ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

This grilled lobster is one of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama

By Chad Allen Alabama NewsCenter
 5 days ago
Ocean in Birmingham had a hit for years with its lobster poached in butter. But chef and owner George Reis knows that even favorite menu items can grow stale over time, so...

Alabama NewsCenter

Fuel up deliciously at Jasper’s Bayou Fresh Seafood

The very idea of gas-station sushi is so incongruous that it was lampooned in a memorable Esurance commercial. The ad was funny. Zhu Jianjun thinks so, too. And he talks about it, and laughs about it, even as he proudly serves colorful rainbow rolls and beautiful salmon nigiri to customers – familiar and frequently new – in his little café that shares space with a gas station in Jasper.
JASPER, AL
AL.com

Birmingham madam, housing market, Bachelor and Bachelorette: Down in Alabama

Leada Gore is filling in for Ike Morgan for today’s Down in Alabama. Today Leada tells the story of Louise Catherine Wooster who died May 16, 1913 and is buried at Oak Hill Cemetery in Birmingham. She was a famous madam who claimed, among other things that she was the lover of actor - and later presidential assassin - John Wilkes Booth. Of course, there is more to her story.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Pizza Marketplace

Alabama chef opens Dough Boy Pizza concept

Dough Boy Pizza, the latest concept by Alabama chef Erica Barrett, opens Saturday, Aug. 6. The brand will features thin crust pizza with toppings ranging from pepperoni and sausage to short rib with caramelized onions and crawfish, according to an Al.com report. The new pizzeria will be an addition to...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
travelawaits.com

My 9 Favorite Things To Do In Beautiful Gadsden, Alabama

Gadsden, Alabama, is in a prime location between Birmingham and Chattanooga and just off Interstate 59 in the northeast quadrant of the state. The population numbering approximately 36,000 enjoys the geographic beauty of the Appalachian foothills, a vibrant downtown, and the advantages that come with life along the Coosa River.
GADSDEN, AL
alabamawx.com

Alabama NewsCenter — Recipe: Hot Dog Chili Sauce

I want you to think back to the last chili dog you ate. Not homemade, but the last chili dog you had from a street cart vendor, at the county fair or from your favorite hot dog joint. Chances are, that chili had a different texture and consistency than the chili you’d eat out of a bowl. Well, folks, this recipe is just that.
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

VIDEO: Black bear spotted in north Alabama

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WHNT) — “It was basically in my driveway!” That’s what one woman said about a large black bear she captured on video near her home in Fort Payne. Amanda Fortner Mitchell, a woman living in the Lookout Mountain area of Fort Payne, said the bear showed up while she was doing yard work and taking grass clippings over to her garbage can. She said her cat was making strange noises, which alerted her to the bear’s presence.
FORT PAYNE, AL
Alabama NewsCenter

James Spann: More hot, muggy summer weather ahead for Alabama

James Spann has a muggy midweek forecast for Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo. ISOLATED SHOWERS LATER TODAY: Hot, humid summer weather continues across Alabama today and Thursday with partly sunny days, fair nights and a few pop-up afternoon and evening showers and storms. Odds of any one spot seeing rain both days are 15-25%, and highs will be between 90 and 95 degrees, which is what you expect in late July.
ALABAMA STATE
gulfshores.com

Save Money with an All-In-One Attraction Ticket

The Alabama Tourism Department offers All-In-One-Tickets for locales throughout the state, including Birmingham, Huntsville, Mobile, and the Gulf Coast. There are two ticket options, both with multiple-day options, available for our area. The Gulf Shores and Orange Beach Family Fun Attraction Ticket. The Gulf Shores and Orange Beach Family Fun...
ORANGE BEACH, AL
AL.com

Alabama family-owned business profiled on ABC World News Tonight

A multi-generational Alabama business was spotlighted as an example of American-made products on ABC World News Tonight. The Monday newscast, with David Muir, featured a segment on Moulton’s Red Land Cotton, which manufactures more than 70 household products from cotton grown in north Alabama. Red Land Cotton started about...
ALABAMA STATE
Bham Now

5 exciting reasons to love living in Downtown Birmingham

Living in downtown Birmingham has become increasingly popular over the past few years, with new and exciting apartment communities like The Palmer Parkside popping up throughout town. Keep reading for five exciting reasons to make the move to downtown Birmingham!. 1. Access to Birmingham’s Parks & Greenspaces. It’s no...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Restaurant owner buys Mega Millions tickets for 50,000 employees, including some in Alabama

Employees at a restaurant chain with two Alabama locations could cash in big in the upcoming Mega Millions drawing. Todd Graves, founder of Louisiana-based Raising Cane’s, bought a $2 Mega Millions ticket for each of his 50,000 employees, Fox8Live reported. If any of the tickets win the massive prize – it’s now up to $810 million – every employee will receive thousands of dollars.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama NewsCenter

People of Alabama: Larry Darnell of Birmingham

“This is my second career. I decided to do this after I retired. I just love working with kids. It’s a rewarding, fulfilling thing for me to do. It’s what I do full time now. I sold surgical equipment for trauma. That was a 365-day job. I did that for 20 years. It was rewarding. It was fun, but it wears on you after a while, and I needed to do something that was more fun and more rewarding, where I was giving back. There’s only so long you can go without vacations and the stress. Now, I get time off. In the summertime, I’m primarily in the libraries. During the school year, I work doing character education programs, by doing magic shows with the puppet, and I do reading programs for older grades using magic and puppetry. Just follow your dream. Just keep working. Don’t give up. That’s a key thing that I tell everybody in all my character ed programs. The key is don’t ever give up. You keep going and it will work.” – Larry Darnell of Birmingham.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Alabama farmers markets celebrate ‘Sweet Grown Alabama Day’

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Governor Ivey’s proclamation involving local farmers markets is officially instated and it’s been a full day of recognizing our local farmers. Farmers markets across the state were the place to be today as they celebrated what is now known as ‘Sweet grown Alabama Day.’ Local farmers and vendors showed off their […]
ALABAMA STATE
Birmingham, AL
Good News from Home: telling the good news stories of Alabama.

