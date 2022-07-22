This grilled lobster is one of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama

“This is my second career. I decided to do this after I retired. I just love working with kids. It’s a rewarding, fulfilling thing for me to do. It’s what I do full time now. I sold surgical equipment for trauma. That was a 365-day job. I did that for 20 years. It was rewarding. It was fun, but it wears on you after a while, and I needed to do something that was more fun and more rewarding, where I was giving back. There’s only so long you can go without vacations and the stress. Now, I get time off. In the summertime, I’m primarily in the libraries. During the school year, I work doing character education programs, by doing magic shows with the puppet, and I do reading programs for older grades using magic and puppetry. Just follow your dream. Just keep working. Don’t give up. That’s a key thing that I tell everybody in all my character ed programs. The key is don’t ever give up. You keep going and it will work.” – Larry Darnell of Birmingham.

