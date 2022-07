Over the Memorial Day weekend, State Wildlife Officer Adam Smith, assigned to Logan County, received information about two anglers taking undersized saugeye at Indian Lake. Indian Lake’s daily limit is six saugeye with a minimum length of 15 inches. Officer Smith responded to the call and discovered the anglers had 16 saugeye in their possession, all of which were under 15 inches. One angler was fishing without a license. The two anglers were each issued a summons and paid a total of $400 in fines. The fish were also forfeited.

OHIO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO