LOS ANGELES - Days before the county considers re-imposing an indoor mask-wearing mandate, Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger Monday issued a public statement opposing such a move, saying she's seen no hard evidence that such a requirement would curb spread of COVID-19. In an open letter sent to her Fifth District constituents, Barger said she believes "masking mandates are polarizing and unenforceable," and said she does not believe such a move would have any major impact.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO