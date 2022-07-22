ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
School Board Member Publicly Mocked During Speech on Banning Anti-Racism

By Samantha Berlin
 5 days ago
"'We want kids to learn both sides, that's why we are also introducing our flat-earth curriculum this fall," one user commented, receiving nearly 60,000...

Dixon Wood
4d ago

According to what I read anti- racism as defined by Kendi is using racial discrimination against white people to "even things up". That by definition would itself be racist.

25
I Am Telling You The Truth
4d ago

You can't change the thoughts and feelings of others. No class will ever end racism. Just ask Jane Elliott. Kids do what they are taught, and no teacher has enough influence to change that.

10
AmenRaa
4d ago

Your racism will always come back to you …the hate you give will be the hate you receive just make sure you can take yours like you give it !!!!!!!

15
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
