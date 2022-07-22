ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Call Of Duty: Warzone How To Complete The Cursed Ground Event

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCall of Duty Season 4 has added the new "Cursed Ground" public event to Warzone's Fortune's Keep map, and while it's very much optional, completing it will give you valuable rewards to use in your match. Here we break down everything you need to know about the Cursed Ground...

Gamespot

Call Of Duty: Warzone - Rebirth Of The Dead LTM Guide

Call of Duty Season 4 Reloaded is now live in Warzone, bringing the undead to Warzone for a limited-time "Rebirth of the Dead" zombie-themed mode for Rebirth Island. Here is everything you need to know about surviving and collecting syringes this new mode. What is Rebirth of the Dead LTM.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Ubisoft's Fighting Game Brawlhalla Adds Assassin's Creed Heroes Ezio And Eivor

Ubisoft's free-to-play fighting game, Brawlhalla, is adding two popular characters from the publisher's Assassin's Creed series. Ezio and Eivor, some of the oldest and newest heroes from Ubisoft's stealthy-stabby series, are now available in Brawlhalla as part of the game's latest Epic Crossover event. Brawlhalla players can buy Ezio for...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

How To Unlock The Vargo-S Assault Rifle In CoD: Warzone And Vanguard

Call of Duty Season 4 Reloaded went live on July 27, and the mid-season update added a new assault rifle to the Vanguard weapon pool for use in multiplayer, Zombies, and Warzone. Here's how you can unlock Season 4 Reloaded's Vargo-S assault rifle. How to unlock the Vargo-S The Vargo-S...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Apex Legends Mobile Conqueror Of Kings Event Guide

Apex Legends Mobile's latest limited-time event, Conqueror of Kings, launched this week, challenging players to "conquer" various POIs on the Kings Canyon map in return for free cosmetic rewards and in-game currency. The event requires players to collect Crowns by completing three daily missions. Players who collect all 55 Crowns...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Mizen Tantei: The Protea Cases

Mizen Tantei: The Protea Cases
TECHNOLOGY
Gamespot

PlayStation Plus Essential Free Games For August 2022 Revealed

Following yet another leak, PlayStation has confirmed the PlayStation Plus Essential free games lineup for August 2022. The next batch of PS Plus games includes Yakuza: Like a Dragon, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2, and Little Nightmares. This is undoubtedly one of the best PS Plus lineups of the year. Plus, PS5 owners will be able to play the enhanced versions of THPS and Yakuza. All three games will be free for PS5 and PS4 subscribers starting August 2.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Mono Playground

Mono Playground
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Tengoku Struggle: Strayside

Tengoku Struggle: Strayside
Gamespot

Octopath Traveler: Champions Of The Continent Launches For Mobile

Square Enix has announced that its new mobile game Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent, is now available. The newly released mobile game is based on the popular series Octopath Traveler. Players will be able to experience a new original story in the world of Orsterra set a few years before Octopath Traveler.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Handy Xbox Series X|S Feature Will Save You A Few Clicks

Microsoft has added a handy new feature to the Xbox Series X|S, which members of the Xbox Insider's top testing tier are currently trying out. The update adds additional warning badges in the My Games & Apps section of the console, which will notify users if they don't have a license or a disc for a game before they play it.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Forza Motorsport Release Date, Cars, And Everything We Know

The eighth Forza Motorsport--simply titled Forza Motorsport, rather than Forza Motorsport 8--is coming out in Spring 2023. It's been in development for years by Turn 10, which considers this upcoming Forza Motorsport a reboot of the series--a change in fortune for the franchise, which makes sense, considering FM7's lackluster reception.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

First-Party Xbox Controllers Are Discounted At Amazon

Microsoft’s Wireless Xbox controllers aren't discounted too often--especially the more colorful options--but right now you save up to $15 on select models. The eye-catching Shock Blue version, for example, is available for just $50, down from its usual $65. The deal probably won’t stick around long, so if you need a controller for player two (or just want an upgrade for player one), head over to either Amazon or the Microsoft Store to check out the savings.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Review - Masters of War

The premise of Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is a bit unusual, but it sets the stage for a 100-hour epic through a fascinating world with strong characters and rewarding combat. Xenoblade Chronicles 3 may stumble from time to time, particularly in its dialogue, but its ambitious premise pays off with a heartfelt conclusion. It takes place in the world of Aionios, where two warring nations--Keves and Agnus--are locked in an endless struggle for resources. These resources are quite literally a matter of life and death. When a soldier is killed on the battlefield, their life force powers the opposing faction's Ferronis, a giant mech that doubles as a base of operations. The life force of fallen soldiers is imperative for one side to succeed over the other.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Wolverine: Patch #4

What started as simple recon in the jungles of Madripoor has erupted into all-out war!. Now if PATCH and the mutants known as the KRASNYS are to survive against the forces of GENERAL COY, NICK FURY & S.H.I.E.L.D. and the mysterious NEMIKOVA, it's going to take a heavy dose of luck and adamantium rage!
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

GTA Online: The Criminal Enterprises Now Available

You need a javascript enabled browser to watch videos. GTA Online: The Criminal Enterprises Now Available. With a heatwave scorching Southern San Andreas, gas prices soaring, and the economy on the brink of collapse, it may look rocky out there...
GAS PRICE
Gamespot

The Collector: Unit 731 #4

Tensions are rising between Dr. Sadao Shuzen and the Nazi officers. With James's loyalty and identity having piqued the interest of the Nazis, things won't simply go the way Shuzen wants. But that doesn't mean James is safe-it's out of the frying pan and into the fire as forces collide and lives are snuffed out in this dramatic finale at Unit 731.
JAMES

