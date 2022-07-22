Dickies Digs Into American Prep With Its Latest Collection
hypebeast.com
5 days ago
Dickies its expanding its usual workwear-focused cadence by digging into American prep and varsity styles. Featuring both menswear and womenswear pieces, the ‘New Prep’ collection is inspired by vintage sportswear, archival menswear...
It’s no secret that music mogul DJ Khaled is a sneakerhead. As a result, he has teamed up with Jordan Brand in the past and earlier this year announced that he’d be reprising his partnership with a full collaborative capsule of footwear and apparel. Now, with a release date hopefully approaching soon, we’re offered a closer look at the DJ Khaled x Air Jordan 5 “We The Best” in two of the upcoming colorways.
Standing as a statement piece of its Fall/Winter 2023 collection, has released the “LV Dove 40MM Reversible Belt,” designed by Virgil Abloh. The latest multi-disciplinary creative’s standout accessory reimagines the house’s signature belt style with an evocative buckle design. Coming “Grey” and “Brown” with gold and...
Continues to expand its Air Huarache Crater lineup with a new colorway that is already gearing up for the Fall season. A nod to the celebrated Halloween events, the shoe arrives in black and orange makeup, constructed with recycled materials. The upper is equipped with an orange woven base that features black neoprene on the collar, tongue and panel detailing. Black leather overlays add to the shoe’s design, as well as the Grind Rubber material that is seen on the tongue branding, rear cage and speckled midsole. The neon orange is a contrasting accent on the pinwheel logo on the insole, rounding out the shoe.
Before growing into the world’s most valuable luxury brand, began as a small luggage and packing shop located near the Place Vendome in Paris. The label’s early flat-topped canvas steamer trunks allowed travelers to stack their luggage, defying the conventional dome-shaped design at the time, and the shop steadily grew its reputation as a producer of quality leather travel goods and wardrobes.
In an effort to be constantly expanding its offerings, Jordan Brand has introduced several new silhouettes this year. While some are new signature sneakers for the brand’s NBA superstars, the Jordan Two Trey is a hybrid that pulls from seven classic Air Jordan looks. Now, the Two Trey receives its first collaborative touch in continuation of the partnership between football club Paris Saint-Germain and Jordan Brand.
Following the reveal of the UNDEFEATED x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Multi-Patent,”. Nike continues its 40th-anniversary celebration of Bruce Kilgore‘s iconic AF1 silhouette with a clean tri-tone colorway that comes with a special golden toothbrush keychain. While many sneakerheads will now most likely have a Jason Markk cleaning kit lying around somewhere, the trusty toothbrush and dish soap combo remains a tried-and-true method of cleaning dirtied footwear.
New Balance is back with another footwear offering with rising tennis star, Coco Gauff. But instead of a collaborative silhouette that marked the entities’ first joint endeavor, this time New Balance has unveiled Gauff’s debut signature sneaker. The New Balance Coco CG1 is a mid-top sneaker with a...
As the ENGINEERED BY BALENCIAGA collection became available at select GAP stores, YEEZY GAP announced a surprise drop over the weekend at specified locations in Miami, Chicago, and Los Angeles. The addresses led to parking lots in the city where prospective buyers were greeted by hooded and masked figures dressed in black YEEZY GAP hoodies and high-cut laceless boots.
As a part of the Swoosh brand’s expanding lineup for the Hoops collection, the sportswear giant is adding a new iteration of the Air Zoom Flight 95. Continuing to pay homage to the beloved game of basketball, the Nike Air Zoom Flight 95 arrives in a white leather base that features nubuck toe caps as well as carbon fiber overlays. The bug eyes draw attention to the cream midsole and the red color highlights the Swoosh branding. Special Nike Hoops sees a basketball on the tongue, collar tag and insoles as it sits atop a black rubber outsole to round out the design.
MARKET is back with its second collaboration with Looney Tunes, unveiling yet another nostalgic capsule collection for fans. Taking it back to the days of ’90s Cartoon Network, the latest collection features key staple pieces for everyday casual wear. Almost a year after its first collaboration with Looney Tunes,...
Kitowares has grasped attention with previous widely discussed releases that toe the line between functionality and thought-provoking art. The brand plans to do so again with the release of a new shoe style that is bad to the bone. The Jag Foams are inspired by the shape of an actual...
Brooklyn-based fine jewelry designer Bernard James has unveiled his latest “Family Portraits” series for the Summer 2022 season. The latest iteration continues the project’s mission of showcasing James’ NYC friends and family alongside his jewelry creations. Specifically, the series includes individuals in the spaces of music, fashion, design, fine arts and more who inspire not only James, but the evolving contemporary culture. This time around, the series features fashion designer Christopher John Rogers, photographer Quil Lemons, knitwear designer Aisling Camps, stylist/consultant Matthew Henson, stylist Alexander-Julian Gibbson, artist Cassandra Mayela, editor Kevin Hunter and more.
Alongside his notable NBA success, LaMelo Ball has thrived in his partnership with. as well. Unveiling his first signature sneaker, the MB.01, with the brand late last year, Ball has since offered a variety of colorways in combination with a low-top version of the shoe. Now, following up on several MB.01 Lo releases, the original shape makes its return with a look that combines features from previous colorways.
Just when you might’ve thought you had seen it all, Martha Stewart has announced that she is collaborating with Los Angeles-based streetwear brand Anti Social Social Club. The label was acquired by Marquee brands in May and has not slowed down at all since. This capsule follows the release of ASSC’s Fall/Winter 2022 “FALSE PROMISES” collection. Now, with Stewart, the brand expands on its broad collaborative catalog with tees and hoodies featuring the American star.
Following the release of its collaborative FuelCell RC Elite V2 model with New Balance earlier this month, Stone Island has dropped off an all-new footwear silhouette: the Shadow Project Moc Shoe. Made in Portugal, the slip-on sneaker features a suede upper with nylon ribbon and signature Stone Island Shadow Project...
Will Spring/Summer 2023 mark a turning point for London Fashion Week? With homegrown talents and titans such as JW Anderson and. returning to schedule, and Raf Simons making his debut in the capital, it feels like this coming season of LFW is shaping up to be a spectacle to remember.
JSP returns with yet another creative lineup of collaborators with the Amoroso’s x Extra Market x JSP collection. Jimmy Gorecki’s label connected with Philadelphia-based baking company Amoroso’s to celebrate the famous bread makers with co-branded graphics which include Amoroso’s “Breadman” character. Operating for over a hundred years in Philly, Amoroso’s now boasts an international reach while still staying local. As a graphic designer and proprietor of Los Angeles-based restaurant Extra Market, Jamie Story curated the graphics and at Extra Market the menu will feature a vegan cheesesteak that is made on an Amoroso’s roll.
Following its last collaboration back in 2021, UNDEFEATED and are coming together once again for a Nike Air Force 1 Low release. Expected to help celebrate the 40th anniversary of the AF1, the collaboration expresses a bright and bold “Multi-Patent” colorway. The UNDEFEATED x Nike Air Force 1...
Is gearing up for the upcoming basketball season with an array of new performance releases. While several of these involve Nike Basketball’s lineup of NBA superstars, standalone models such as 2021’s Cosmic Unity are finding themselves revamped for this year. Named the Cosmic Unity 2, the silhouette has evolved into a higher resting shoe with updated detailing and technology. The first Cosmic Unity was originally announced as part of Nike’s “Move to Zero” campaign as it blended an emphasis on improving the usage rate of sustainable materials while maintaining its status as a court-ready shoe.
Queens-born street artist Craig Costello a.k.a. “KR” and his brand, KRINK, have linked up with BBC ICECREAM for a graffiti-filled capsule. Fueled by KR’s New York and San Francisco street-art experience, the capsule consists of collaboratively designed t-shirts. Coming in black, the t-shirts feature KRINK’s signature paint drip style with a custom Starfield printed fire extinguisher and BBC’s astronaut logo. To add subtle inserts of color, the paint drip graphics come in shades of ice blue and silver.
Comments / 0