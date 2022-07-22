ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crunchy Curry Salmon comes together in about 15 minutes and makes an easy summer meal

By Adriene Rathbun
Charlotte Observer
5 days ago
 5 days ago
Crunchy Curry Salmon makes for a good summertime patio meal. Kendra Cremin

Dinnertime can sneak up on you, particularly during fun-packed summer days and evenings. We try to eat in during the week for the most part, so easy dinners are a necessity. For a quick-to-the-table dinner, try this week’s recipe, Crunchy Curry Salmon.

I wrote this recipe for my cookbook because if my husband is going to eat salmon, it needs some sort of sauce on it. At least once or twice a week, I try to serve fish or seafood to break up the beef eating.

This recipe makes a simple, few-ingredient main dish that doesn’t take long to prepare or cook. The recipe calls for Fabanaise, which is a branded eggless mayo substitute, but plain mayo works well, too. The other specialty ingredient is the curry mustard. I’ve found the Brooklyn Delhi brand at Whole Foods, and you can also find it on Amazon. It’s worth a bit of planning ahead to use this ingredient. You can use the leftover curry mustard on sandwiches or in a chicken salad.

Adding panko for a crunchy topping is always a delicious decision, and although the recipe lists gluten-free panko, regular works, too.

Summertime means patio dinners, and this main dish is perfect served on a patio with a leafy green salad and some vinaigrette. If you’re into a splash of wine, French Pool Toy Rose is a favorite (it comes in a plastic bottle) and is so easy to serve. Cheers to sunny summer days and simple dinners.

— “Social Holidays & Happy Hours”

This recipe was previously published in the Wichita Eagle.

#Crunchy Curry Salmon
Charlotte Observer

Please Don’t Destroy: Film crews take over Charlotte — what is being filmed in NoDa?

If you have watched recent episodes of “Saturday Night Live,” you’ve probably seen the short Please Don’t Destroy skits. As filming has taken over Charlotte, the guys from SNL’s Please Don’t Destroy were in NoDa on Monday, filming along North Davidson Street. You probably recognize them in the photos: We saw Ben Marshall, John Higgins and Martin Herlihy roller skating at the intersection of North Davidson and 36th streets. For the shoot, Herlihy was replaced with a stunt double.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte Observer

Charlotte Observer

