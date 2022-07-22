ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
32-year-old man killed after a single-car crash in north Houston (Houston, TX)

32-year-old man killed after a single-car crash in north Houston (Houston, TX)

A 32-year-old man lost his life after a single-vehicle accident Thursday morning in north Houston. As per the initial information, the fatal car crash took place at about 9:35 a.m. in the 12000 block of the North Freeway service road [...]

1 person hospitalized after a two-vehicle wreck near Houston area (Montgomery County, TX)

1 person hospitalized after a two-vehicle wreck near Houston area (Montgomery County, TX)Nationwide Report. On Monday, one person was hurt following a semi-truck crash near Houston area. As per the initial information, the two-vehicle wreck took place on Interstate 45 near the Montgomery and Walker County line shortly before 11 p.m. The preliminary reports showed that the big rig carrying pineapple had a tire blowout [...]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Nationwide Report

3 people injured after a fiery crash in Harris County (Harris County, TX)

3 people injured after a fiery crash in Harris County (Harris County, TX)Nationwide Report. On Tuesday, three people were hospitalized following a rear-end collision in Harris County. As per the initial information, the two-vehicle crash took place at about 2:10 a.m. on Beltway 8. The early reports showed that the Precinct 8 constable deputy had stopped her patrol vehicle on the shoulder [...]
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
98online.com

Family of four, all wielding knives, stab each other in wild fight, Texas cops say

(From Yahoo) Four family members — a mother, father, brother and sister — were all stabbed during a fight at their Texas home, authorities said. Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call around 10:50 p.m., on July 24, about a family disturbance at a home on Regional Park Drive, about 16 miles north of downtown Houston, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a tweet. The fight started between two adult siblings, a brother and sister, Gonzalez said.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Man charged for role in deadly shooting at business parking lot in SW Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON – A man was arrested and charged for his role in the shooting death of another man Saturday in southwest Houston, according to the Houston Police Department. Cedric Brown, 23, was been charged with murder for the shooting death of a man. The victim’s identity victim is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.
HOUSTON, TX
KWTX

GRAPHIC: Suspects and witnesses sought in Houston robbery shooting

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s assistance identifying the suspects responsible for an aggravated robbery. The victim were leaving a large party at around 12:30 p.m. June 18 at a house in the 6700 block of Avenue when an SUV stopped in the street and four unknown men approached them.
HOUSTON, TX
101.5 KNUE

This Houston, Texas Castle Just Dropped in Price by One Million Dollars

While interest rates have gone up recently it’s still difficult navigating the real estate market right now. But when you hear of a home dropping in price by one million dollars, it makes you pay attention to that property. While I still don’t have the $9 million dollars that is the current list price it would be awesome to own a castle as your primary residence in Houston, Texas.
HOUSTON, TX
