ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth Daily Times

New Market Square Park Endowment Fund established at the Scioto Foundation

By Portsmouth Daily Times
Portsmouth Daily Times
Portsmouth Daily Times
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DcQHb_0gpDChyG00
The Market Square Park project envisioned by Dr. Michael Raies and his wife Dr. Kelly Raies, along with a seven-member board of directors, will create a multi-use park which will serve all residents of Scioto County and the surrounding area, according to the new nonprofit organization.

PORTSMOUTH — The Scioto Foundation announces the establishment of a Market Square Park, LLC Endowment Fund designed to provide support for the maintenance of a new public outdoor space in the historic Boneyfiddle area of downtown Portsmouth.

The Market Square Park project envisioned by Dr. Michael Raies and his wife Dr. Kelly Raies, along with a seven-member board of directors, will create a multi-use park which will serve all residents of Scioto County and the surrounding area, according to the new nonprofit organization.

Market Square Park will be located on an approximate 1/3 acre plot of land situated at the corner of Second and Market Streets. Within walking distance to dozens of businesses and residences, its developers hope the park will become the entrance to the bustling Market Street commercial revitalization.

“Back in the early days of Winterfest in 2018 and 2019, Kelly and I saw that the magic of Market Street Square inspired the idea that the park property felt like the right location for gatherings and year-round use so we purchased that land,” said Mike Raies. “We wanted it to look like a little city park with neat green space. Then we started the process of gaining nonprofit status. We have been very excited to see that Market Street development was the number one feature in the “Elevate Portsmouth” Master Plan.”

The focal point of the park will be two water features that will provide both visual and interactive appeal to all ages, according to its designers. In the daytime an immersive or interactive fountain will offer children a fun outdoor experience highlighted with synchronized music. During evening hours, a light show will provide beautiful entertainment to supplement other activities.

“The park will not really be a playground,” Raies explained. “It will be created for multiple uses. The water feature will be a pop-up fountain or a ground spray, not a splash pad. It will be designed to still be suitable for Winterfest and the ice rink will fit over the concrete area of the fountain.”

Market Square Park will also include a pavilion which can be reserved for weddings, small gatherings and other programs, an open-air gazebo, and an outdoor stage for musical entertainment. A vendor village of small covered buildings will be able to be used by local merchants, and the park will also feature a popular food truck area as well as green spaces for farmer’s markets and public events.

Raies sees this summer as Phase One for the park’s time-line on construction. It will include surveying, creating drawings, putting out bids, prepping the land and completing the final design. Next summer Phase Two will bring the completion of the pop-up fountain as well as other features and structures.

“The estimated cost of the Market Square Park is over $1,000,000,” according to Raies, who also estimates that annual maintenance expenses could total $75,000 because a regular employee will have to hired to check on the water feature and ensure its operation.

The Market Square Park board of directors anticipates that funding from the state government’s capital improvements budget and the Glockner Family Foundation will give them a good start for the project, Raies said. They hope for additional support from local foundations, corporations, other governmental agencies and donations from the Scioto Foundation’s upcoming Scioto Gives campaign in October.

Contributions to The Market Square Park Endowment Fund from friends, businesses, other supporters and individuals or the general public may be made at any time. Donations may be made in the form of gifts of cash, securities or property.

Additional information about The Market Square Park Endowment Fund or other planned giving opportunities at the Scioto Foundation may be obtained by contacting Patty Tennant, Program Office – Donor Services, or SF Executive Director Kim Cutlip at (740) 354-4612.

Comments / 2

Related
Portsmouth Daily Times

PPL celebrates summer reading finale with a splash

PORTSMOUTH—The Portsmouth Public Library (PPL) recently celebrated the finale of its summer reading program, and over three-hundred participants were in attendance to bring the summer of continuous programming to a close. For children aged 12 and under who read and log at least twenty books during the program, the...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
Portsmouth Daily Times

First ever Mound Park Games seeks tournament participants

PORTSMOUTH—The first ever Mound Park Games are slated to kick off on Saturday, August 13th to raise money for new playground equipment and, ultimately, overall improvements to the park and neighborhood. Mound Park has been largely bare of playground equipment since the park’s main wooden play structures were demolished...
Portsmouth Daily Times

Benestar Brands announces expansion in Scioto County

MINFORD — Benestar Brands, an international food producer and the world’s leading producer of pork snacks, in collaboration with JobsOhio, Ohio Southeast Economic Development (OhioSE), and Scioto County Economic Development, today announced an investment of $2.5 million to expand their current operations in Scioto County. The new manufacturing and distribution facility will be located in the SOAR Business Park, adjacent to the Greater Portsmouth Regional Airport, in Minford, Ohio. The expansion is being supported by a tax credit from the Ohio Department of Development and a $100,000 JobsOhio Grant.
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Park#Endowment#Market Street#The Scioto Foundation#Portsmouth#Llc Endowment Fund
Ironton Tribune

Iron City Furniture expands

Iron City Hardware has recently expanded its furniture operation into a building across the alley on Second Street. “We needed more space for furniture,” said owner Jim Hacker. He said their sales of furniture had been going up and they needed more space. “We have a full floor upstairs,”...
IRONTON, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Community mourns the sudden passing of Chillicothe business owner

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A vigil is scheduled to take place in Yoctangee Park after the sudden passing of Frank Simmons, known by the community as “Scoon”. Simmons was the owner and operator of a local sports bar called the Locker Room on Eastern Avenue in Chillicothe. Organizers...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WSAZ

3 W.Va. Teacher of the Year finalists from our region

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Three out of the 10 finalists for West Virginia’s 2023 Teacher of the Year are from our area. They are as follows: Wayne County’s Sarah Bailey from Buffalo Middle School, Lisa Bryant from Point Pleasant Primary School in Mason County, and David Patrick from Dupont Middle School in Kanawha County.
CHARLESTON, WV
wvexplorer.com

Tale of the "Screaming Lady" based on real historical horror

Some of the most chilling tales of hauntings in West Virginia are based on real events, and one of the most horrific is that of the Screaming Lady of Mason County. Her ghost is said to haunt, or to have haunted, the woods south of "the Bend" in the Ohio River, as the region is known.
MASON COUNTY, WV
sciotopost.com

New Business: New Retail Location by Walmart in Circleville

Circleville – Recently stakes have gone up and groundwork is getting prepared on a 7,000 sq foot outlet in front of Walmart on South Court Street. According to sources, the lot will be a total of 9,000 sq feet of retail space available to lease. The initial plans call for two buildings one with a drive-thru and one that would be a multi-tenant building. A total of 78 parking spaces for customers is in the plan.
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
Portsmouth Daily Times

“Ladies Night” at Final Friday

PORTSMOUTH — Nashville singer/songwriter Alecia Nugent will perform at Final Friday in Boneyfiddle July 29th along with Sasha Colette and the Magnolias. The event, brought to you by the award winning nonprofit Boneyfiddle Project, is themed “Ladies Night” and features an. all female lead lineup. Final Friday...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
richlandsource.com

Galion couple recounts brutal Ohio murders in podcast

GALION – The grisly deaths and dismemberments of a young couple still haunt the small city of Logan, Ohio -- almost 40 years after the incident. Sara and Adam Lehman were both youngsters, 3 and 7 years old, in Logan at the time of the murders in 1982. They have made it their mission to retell the story that haunted their childhoods through their podcast “Township Falls.”
GALION, OH
sciotopost.com

Tar Hollow Water Day Event Has Giant Slip and Slide, Foam Cannon, and More

Laurelville Ohio – Twisting park and forest roads pass through deep ravines and dense woodlands. Scattered shortleaf and pitch pines growing on the ridges were once a source of pine tar for early settlers, hence the name Tar Hollow. Dogwoods, redbuds, and a variety of wildflowers color the hillsides in the springtime. Fall’s pageant of color is spectacular but during the Summer the park hosts events including the Water day event.
LAURELVILLE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Search and rescue operation continues for missing teen

LUCASVILLE, Ohio — The search continues for a teenager who went missing yesterday near the Scioto River in Lucasville. Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman told the Guardian that shortly after 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, 9-1-1 dispatchers received a call regarding someone who had fallen into the Scioto River near route 348.
LUCASVILLE, OH
sciotopost.com

Ross County – Man Call 911 Over Rubber Chicken in His House

Ross – Deputies were dispatched to a resident on 772 in Chillicothe when a man called the sheriff department and asked for assistance removing a rubber chicken that had done damage to his home. When deputies arrived the man explained that someone had left a green rubber chicken in...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

Interstate fully reopens after crash in work zone

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - All lanes of I-64 West have reopened near the Huntington Mall after a crash closed one lane for much of the overnight hours Tuesday morning. The crash happened about 1 Tuesday morning about a mile east of the Huntington Mall. Cabell County dispatchers say only...
CABELL COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Crews search river for 16-year-old boy

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Rescue crews in six boats headed out on the Scioto River Wednesday morning in search of a teen who went missing Tuesday afternoon. The search for the 16-year-old who disappeared while swimming with at least three other boys resumed Wednesday at 7 a.m. Officials tell...
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

Storms knock down tree in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Gusty winds and strong storms moved through the region Saturday afternoon. According to dispatchers, a tree is down across 5th Avenue in Huntington. It happened just before 3:00 at 11th Street. The fire department is on-scene working on clean-up. At this time, one lane of traffic...
Portsmouth Daily Times

Portsmouth Daily Times

Portsmouth, OH
5K+
Followers
108
Post
611K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Portsmouth Daily Times

Comments / 0

Community Policy