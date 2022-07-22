ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Former Ohio State player, 4-star recruit, joins MLFB team

By Josh Keatley
 3 days ago
The new and exciting Major League Football will be kicking off its season on August 6, and it has already made a splash announcing that former Ohio State assistant coach, Bill Conley, will be the head coach of the Ohio Force. We have also already covered that another former Buckeye joined their coaching ranks in Winfield Garnett as the defensive line coach for the Force.

With all of the excitement surrounding the coaches, it is now time to reveal some of the players hoping to make the final roster of the Force. One of the more recognizable names is a former four-star recruit, Demario McCall.

Every Ohio State fan should remember this name because McCall played just last season. He arrived on campus as a highly touted running back, but after struggling to see the field on a consistent basis, was moved to defensive back this past season. McCall had a less than spectacular Ohio State career, but the superb athlete was able to earn a cup of coffee with the Chicago Bears.

McCall finished his career with 865 all-purpose yards and eight touchdowns after spending time at running back, wide receiver, and defensive back. In my opinion, McCall has a very high and enticing ceiling as a cornerback, but rumor has it that he will be returning to the offensive side of the ball for the Ohio Force.

Sports
