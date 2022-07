Glenna Degeus, age 92, passed away on July 21, 2022, at home in Hendersonville, NC and formerly of Eddyville, Iowa. She is survived by two sons, John (Iris) of Hendersonville and Kevin of Benton Ar.; and a daughter, Kathy Armentrout of Mesa Az. Glenna is also survived by 8 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; and 2 great-great grandchildren.

HENDERSONVILLE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO