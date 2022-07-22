ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

The Weeknd Drops Animated “How Do I Make You Love Me” Music Video

hypebeast.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Weeknd has put out a new music video for his Dawn FM single “How Do I Make You Love Me.” The song, which is slated third on the tracklist, has been a favorite among...

hypebeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
hypebeast.com

Nicki Minaj Announces Release Date of New Single "Freaky Girl"

Nicki Minaj has officially unveiled the release date of her upcoming single “Freaky Girl,” along with a brand new episode of Queen Radio. Taking to social media to share the news, the rapper confirmed that Episode 18 of Queen Radio will premiere on August 11 via Amazon Amp, the platform’s newest live radio app, while “Freaky Girl” will drop the next day on August 12. The new cut was teased by Minaj earlier this July, sharing the song’s sample of the Rick James classic “Super Freak” on social media.
MUSIC
hypebeast.com

Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights to Create Haunted Houses Inspired by The Weeknd's 'After Hours' Album

If you’ve wondered what it would feel like to step into The Weeknd‘s insanely dark and eerie world, then you’re going to want to thank Universal Studios for its forthcoming initiative. With the celebrations of Halloween being just a few months away, the popular theme park is connecting with the global phenomenon to morph its traditional Halloween Horror Nights into a spooky experience that’s based on the pop crooner’s After Hours album.
ORLANDO, FL
hypebeast.com

Disney+ Shares First Teaser of 'National Treasure: Edge of History'

Disney has just shared the first teaser trailer for National Treasure: Edge of History, its brand new spin-off streaming series destined for Disney+. While Nicolas Cage‘s Benjamin Franklin Gates has been central to the franchise in the past, his character has yet to be confirmed for the new series, which sees We Need to Do Something‘s Lisette Olivera become the main protagonist as Jess.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sza
hypebeast.com

Jordan Peele Has No Interest In Directing Anything Outside His Original Stories

Releasing his third film since his directorial debut back in 2017 — NOPE — Jordan Peele has had a stellar track record so far, scoring highly with both the audience and critics alike with his past two projects. But while the Hollywood creative does feel the pressure to continually surpass expectations, he knows that that’s not what it’s about.
MOVIES
hypebeast.com

Netflix Releases Official Trailer for 'The Sandman'

Netflix has released the first official trailer for its upcoming The Sandman series, an adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s DC Comics book series that ran from 1989 to 1996. Described as a blend of myth and dark fantasy, The Sandman follows the Master of Dreams known as Dream, Morpheus and other names.
TV SERIES
hypebeast.com

Young Dolph Receives First Posthumous Single “Hall of Fame”

Young Dolph has received his first posthumous track, “Hall of Fame.” Released by his team, the song’s premiere lands on what would have been the late rapper’s 37th birthday. Young Dolph, whose real name is Adolph Robert Thornton Jr., was shot and killed in hometown of...
MEMPHIS, TN
hypebeast.com

Erik Parker Releases ‘Bullet Proof’ With AllRightsReserved

Dropping today at 8pm PT at the DDTStore. Erik Parker returns to the world of editions in his first-ever bronze sculpture, titled Bullet Proof. Made in conjunction with AllRightsReserved, the work references a retro TV set that was depicted in an earlier print he created for ART FOR CHANGE. Emblematic of his career, Bullet Proof distills reality into a cartoonish pastiche that references various American subcultures, such as comic books, music and psychedelia.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Other Music#Music News#Weeknd
hypebeast.com

Paola Pivi Invites You to Tumble Across an Immersive Denim Tunnel

‘Free Land Scape’ is on view at Perrotin New York until July 29. Paola Pivi is usually known for creating eccentric animal sculptures that embody human mannerisms. Spanning the familiar to the strange, the Milan-born, Alaska-based artist seeks to challenge her viewers perception of space and understanding of reality.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hypebeast.com

Beats by Dre Taps Futura Laboratories for Special-Edition Beats Studio Buds

Beats by Dre and Futura Laboratories, a design studio and brand platform formed by pioneering graffiti artist FUTURA, have joined forces to create a special-edition pair of Beats Studio Buds. Doused in the inventive artist’s signature “atom” motif, the Beats Studio Buds supply high-quality audio and offer Class 1 Bluetooth...
ELECTRONICS
hypebeast.com

Watch CELINE's SS23 "DYSFUNCTIONAL BAUHAUS" Runway Show

CELINE HOMME’s SS23 show took place at the Palais De Tokyo late last month in celebration of its 20th anniversary and creative director, Hedi Slimane’s return to the historic venue. Slimane’s signature androgynous style, slim suits, skinny ties, and of course rock ‘n’ roll attitude were front and center for the latest collection and runway presentation. Also in the mix were Celine’s luxury leathers featured in overly decorated jackets and classic chunky solid boots. The runway video, directed by Slimane, captures the rock ‘n’ roll spirit of the range as viewers are given closer, detailed looks of the tailoring, embellishments and luxury materials used.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hypebeast.com

Watch the Official Trailer for Brett Morgen's David Bowie Film 'Moonage Daydream'

Following the debut of a short teaser in May, NEON has dropped off the official trailer for director Brett Morgen‘s Moonage Daydream, a forthcoming film chronicling the life and genius of the late David Bowie. “Told through sublime, kaleidoscopic, never-before-seen footage, performances and music, Brett Morgen’s feature-length experiential cinematic...
MOVIES
hypebeast.com

Live Nation's "Summer's Live" Offers Four Tickets for $80 USD to Shows of Wu-Tang Clan x Nas, Three 6 Mafia and More

Live Nation latest Summer’s Live offer is packaging four tickets for $80 USD, allowing fans to pick from thousands of concerts that are taking place this summer. The shows included in the promotion range from shows of Wu-Tang Clan with Nas for their “NY State of Mind” tour, Three 6 Mafia, Logic with Wiz Khalifa for their joint “Vinyl Verse” tour, Blxst, JPEGMAFIA and more. Fans will also be offered discounted tickets to catch the likes of Denzel Curry, King Princess, John Mulaney and Chris Rock to name a few.
MUSIC
hypebeast.com

Take a First Look at Brendan Fraser as a 600-Pound Man for A24 Film 'The Whale'

A24 has shared a first look at Brendan Fraser in Darren Aronofsky’s upcoming film, The Whale. Based on Samuel D. Hunter’s 2012 drama play of the same name, the image sees Fraser as Charlie, a 600-pound man who is attempting to reconnect with his 17-year-old daughter after he left their family to be with his gay partner who has died, and the grief of the death and his guilt led him to binge eat. Joining Fraser in the cast are Stranger Things star Sadie Sink, Hong Chau, Samantha Morton and Ty Simpkins.
MOVIES
hypebeast.com

‘Gotham Knights’ Trailer Shows Off Batgirl's Acrobatic Combat

A new trailer for Gotham Knights has just dropped, showcasing an official footage of Batgirl absolutely dropping enemies. The video showcases the character’s origins and combats, featuring the character’s acrobatic skills to fight off numerous enemies, grapnel device, Batarangs, and more. “Gotham has called,” says Batgirl in the...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy