The Weeknd Drops Animated “How Do I Make You Love Me” Music Video

CELINE HOMME’s SS23 show took place at the Palais De Tokyo late last month in celebration of its 20th anniversary and creative director, Hedi Slimane’s return to the historic venue. Slimane’s signature androgynous style, slim suits, skinny ties, and of course rock ‘n’ roll attitude were front and center for the latest collection and runway presentation. Also in the mix were Celine’s luxury leathers featured in overly decorated jackets and classic chunky solid boots. The runway video, directed by Slimane, captures the rock ‘n’ roll spirit of the range as viewers are given closer, detailed looks of the tailoring, embellishments and luxury materials used.

