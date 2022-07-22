ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, CA

Reinstated: Richmond police chief back on the job 9 months after domestic incident

By Tony Hicks, Bay City News Foundation
 5 days ago
Richmond Police Chief Bisa French has been reinstated by the city after being on administrative leave since October after she and her husband — Oakland Police Sgt. Lee French — were accused of abusing their daughter’s boyfriend. Richmond Mayor Tom Butt...

Bay City News Service journalists work around the clock to report on breaking news, traffic, weather, disasters, public events, crime, courts, government decisions, newsmakers and the local issues that matter to the San Francisco Bay Area’s nearly 8 million residents. The company is independent and locally-owned, supported by subscribers.

