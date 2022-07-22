Updated ESPN FPI Top 25. Where is Ohio State?

We’re getting closer and closer to the start of the college football season, and that means you’ll be able to dial up Ohio State on your big-screen high definition 4K, blah, blah, blah television soon.
Until then though, we’re going to see updates and projections about what will happen during the 2022 season over and over during the next month or so. One of the projections of the preseason we like to keep track of is what the ESPN Football Power Index (FPI) has to say about what teams are expected to be among the best in the country.
As a reminder, the FPI is designed to predict the future power or results of a team based on things like returning talent, recruiting classes, and historical results. So, based on that, you would expect Ohio State to be highly regarded coming into 2022, and you would in fact be correct.
Here’s an updated look at the ESPN FPI college football projected top 25 for this fall starting from No. 25 down to numero uno.
USC and UCLA's decision to defect from the Pac-12 Conference to the Big Ten Conference effective 2024 was one that caught much of the college football community by surprise. That includes officials overseeing the Rose Bowl Game, traditionally a Pac-12 vs. Big Ten matchup that now faces plenty of its own questions with the Pac-12 potentially going on life support.
The Ohio State football team recently lost their top remaining tackle to Alabama a few days ago. it was a long shot to get him in the first place, but it was still a bummer. Apparently, they also lost a tackle to Texas that no one really knew about until just now.
The Jaguars have made a couple of notable moves at the quarterback position on Sunday. Jacksonville has reportedly cut rookie quarterback E.J. Perry. Perry, a rookie quarterback out of Boston College and Brown, was given a big-time undrafted free agent deal by Jacksonville. However, the Jaguars have released Perry to...
The NCAA dropped the hammer on Tennessee's football program this week with 18 Level I violations. Tennessee apparently provided $60,000 to recruits, players and their families while Jeremy Pruitt was in charge. He was fired in January of 2021 after an internal investigation found evidence of recruiting violations. On Friday...
The youngest son of legendary MLB pitcher Dwight Gooden is a top college football recruit. Dylan Gooden, a four-star defensive lineman out of Good Counsel in Maryland, is down to four schools. Dwight Gooden teased his commitment earlier this weekend. On Sunday, Dylan Gooden revealed his final four schools:. Maryland.
ESPN college basketball analyst Dick Vitale isn't happy with the state of the investigation into Kansas' basketball program. CBS Sports reported on Sunday that Kansas pulled head coach Bill Self and one of his assistant coaches off the recruiting trail in July, as a result of the NCAA's investigation into the program.
Arch Manning captivated college football before deciding to play for the Texas Longhorns once he graduates high school next year. On3 Sports appraises Manning's NIL valuation at $3.4 million, the highest amount among all football players. Bronny James, the son of LeBron James, is the only high school or college athlete with a higher valuation ($6.4 million).
COLUMBUS — Something had to change for Ohio State this offseason. Ryan Day and the Buckeyes had tough decisions to make, sure. But some of them needed to be done, especially after they came up short of the goals they set for themselves each year. In the immediate aftermath...
Texas Longhorns football pulled in a major commitment on Saturday, securing 4-star offensive tackle Payton Kirkland to add to Steve Sarkisian’s 2023 recruiting class. Kirkland is from Florida and comes in at No. 274 on the 247Sports Composite for his class. He’s the 25th-ranked offensive tackle. While some thought he would be going to Miami, Michigan or Oklahoma, it wound up being Texas football.
Former Kentucky track and field star Abby Steiner won her first world title as a member of the USA women's 4x100m relay team at the World Championships Saturday night. Get the latest UK news sent straight to your inbox with our FREE email newsletter!. Steiner ran the second leg of...
One of the top uncommitted players in the nation, four-star offensive lineman Chase Bisontis, announced that he will be making public his college decision on Sunday. The Don-Bosco Prep offensive lineman is ranked the top player in New Jersey and the No. 112 recruit in the nation according to 247Sports. Bisontis has taken his five official visits, with his finalists including Georgia, LSU, Michigan State, Rutgers and Texas A&M.
LSU’s search for a second offensive line commit in the 2023 recruiting class continues as target Kelton Smith committed to the Georgia Bulldogs on Friday night. Smith is a four-star offensive tackle from Columbus, Georgia where he plays for Carver High School. The Tigers are one of the best teams in Georgia. They finished as the state runner-up in 4A last season, and they just moved down to 3A to contend for a title.
J.T. Barrett's professional football career has come to an end. His coaching career has just begun, though. On Saturday, the Detroit Lions announced that Barrett has been added to the team's coaching staff. Barrett joining the coaching ranks comes as no surprise. Many close to the Ohio State football program...
Houston Texans rookie wide receiver John Metchie announced Sunday that he was diagnosed with leukemia and will likely not play this season. Following his unfortunate news, Metchie received a message of support from his former college coach. "John has overcome every challenge placed in front of him in his life...
Recently, DraftWire listed every NFL team’s most overrated player heading into 2022. Needless to say, this isn’t a list that players want to find themselves on, and unfortunately, three former Crimson Tide members made the list this year. Overrated doesn’t mean that they aren’t good players or aren’t...
The NBA is constantly evolving. Trends come and go, but some stick. At times, changes occur throughout the league that permanently alter the game. Small-ball has been one of those changes. It’s not that big men don’t have a place in the NBA anymore – they do. Still, any team would benefit from having lineups they’re able to run that prioritize speed.
Coach Mike Leach and Mississippi State could be on the verge of adding a key in-state commitment. The Bulldogs are trending on the 247Sports Crystal Ball for four-star linebacker Tabias Hinton out of Hattiesburg (Miss.) over offers from Michigan, Colorado and West Virginia as well as interest from Auburn, Florida State and Ole Miss. Hinton ranks as the No. 5 player in Mississippi, one spot behind four-star MSU safety target Isaac Smith and two spots behind four-star Bulldogs linebacker commit Ty Jones.
South Carolina landed the biggest fish in the pond on Saturday when five-star power forward GG Jackson announced his commitment to the Gamecocks. He’ll also re-classify to the class of 2022, according to On3’s Jamie Shaw, meaning he’ll be able to contribute right away for new coach Lamont Paris’ group.
