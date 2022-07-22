ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonesborough, TN

Brews & Tunes to host Charlie Maples

By Submitted by Nora Davis
Kingsport Times-News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJONESBOROUGH — Brews & Tunes, one of Jonesborough’s outdoor music concerts,...

Kingsport Times-News

Niswonger Performing Arts Center releases star-studded lineup

GREENEVILLE — The Niswonger Performing Arts Center will “Celebrate the Arts” during its 2022-2023 season with 30 performances featuring country, classic rock, comedy, family programming and more. “Filled with a star-studded lineup of entertainment, our 2022-2023 season features something for everyone,” said Vicki Hudson, executive director of...
GREENEVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Long, Watson to headline Saturday card at Holiday Inn

JOHNSON CITY — Johnson City boxers Dustin Long and Blayton Watson will headline the card when Strikefest 9 takes place Saturday night at Holiday Inn. Dustin Long (6-3-2) is both the promoter and fighting against undefeated Donelei Benedetto (3-0) in an eight-round fight for the Tennessee state and USBF championships. Watson will put up his 7-0 record against Javier Frazier, a veteran of 30 fights in a six-round, light heavyweight bout.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Beer, wine could soon be sold at same time on Sundays

KINGSPORT — Beer and wine could soon be sold on Sundays at the same time as city leaders work to align state and local regulations. The new law will take effect if the Board of Mayor and Aldermen adopts the ordinance on second reading during its meeting on Aug. 2.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Listen now: Eastman power is returned with restart ahead, 911 calls acquired

KINGSPORT — Usually Eastman Chemical Company is operating to produce a range of chemicals, fibers and plastic products at its Kingsport plant. But over the weekend, the plant only just regained power and has yet to restart after Friday’s power outage, unplanned shutdown and substance releases into the air and river.
KINGSPORT, TN
Jonesborough, TN
Jonesborough, TN
Kingsport Times-News

ETSU’s Carter Railroad Museum sponsoring Labor Day excursion

JOHNSON CITY — The George L. Carter Chapter of the National Railway Historical Society and East Tennessee State University’s George L. Carter Railroad Museum will sponsor two scenic train excursions and an afternoon at the Tennessee Aquarium over the Labor Day weekend in Chattanooga and Blue Ridge, Georgia.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Chris Jett named CEO of Niswonger Children’s Network

JOHNSON CITY — Christopher Jett, a health care executive with more than 14 years of experience, has been named chief executive officer of the Ballad Health Niswonger Children’s Network. Jett replaces Lisa Carter, who assumed the role of Ballad Health’s Southern Region president last December.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Another busy week planned for downtown Elizabethton

ELIZABETHTON — From shopping to listening to live music and checking out classic cars, Downtown Elizabethton once again has a lot going on this week. While most merchants across the state are preparing for the sales tax-free weekend, Elizabethton retailers have gotten an early start on the sales with Christmas in July, which takes place from Monday through Saturday.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Scott County Public Library spins more than just stories

Knit and crochet items cover much of the entrance of the Scott County Public Library in Gate City as part of the library’s Yarn Bombing project. Everything from the trees at the library, to the benches and the table at the building are covered in yarn. Library Assistant Peggy Hensley said the staff, along with children and community members, created the tree covers, tiny knit animals throughout the branches, witches feet sticking out from under the library sign and more as part of the project. The Yarn Bombing display will stay up for the next couple of months. For more information, contact the library at (276) 386-3302.
SCOTT COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

ETSU’s Dr. Randy Wykoff named Journal of Appalachian Health editor

The dean of East Tennessee State University’s College of Public Health is the new editor-in-chief of the Journal of Appalachian Health. The first issue edited by Dr. Randy Wykoff is forthcoming. The online journal publishes quarterly and has featured numerous articles by ETSU faculty since its inception in 2019.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Viking Academy among model/innovative high school programs in Tennessee

NASHVILLE — Two Northeast Tennessee school systems are among 21 districts that have been awarded Innovative High School Model grants, including Bristol Tennessee City Schools. The other is Carter County Schools. The Bristol system’s new Tennessee High School Viking Academy, an innovative alternative learning program to move off-site later...
BRISTOL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Tee Off Classic at Johnson City Country Club

The high school sports season got off to an early start Monday morning with the Tee Off Classic hosted by Happy Valley at Johnson City Country Club. Golfers from area schools including: David Crockett, Sullivan East, Tennessee High, Providence Academy, Unicoi County, Claiborne and host Happy Valley participated.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

ETSU and Ballad: It's never too late to start planning for college

JOHNSON CITY — While college may be the furthest thing from the mind of parents welcoming a new baby into the world, Ballad Health and ETSU agree that it is never too early to start planning for the future. A new partnership and initiative between East Tennessee State University...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Partnership with police creates opportunities for ETSU students

When it comes to how many hands-on learning opportunities exist for East Tennessee State University students, Isaiah Bishop has a straightforward view. “If college for you is just purely lectures and classes, I believe that is your decision,” he said. “There are plenty of opportunities that ETSU gives you in terms of going out and getting experience and making connections to further your career before you even step into the workforce.”
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Tennessee High golfers at Tee Off Classic

The Tennessee High boys got off to an early start to the golf season Monday morning with the Tee Off Classic presented by Happy Valley at Johnson City Country Club. Golfers from other area schools including: David Crockett, Sullivan East, Providence Academy, Unicoi County, Claiborne and host Happy Valley also participated.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Rotary Club donates to Kingsport schools efforts to help homeless studetns

KINGSPORT — The Rotary Club of Kingsport has given more than $4,500 for homeless Kingsport City Schools students for 2022. The club first began collaborating in 2013 with Michelle Wilder, director of the KCS Homeless Education Program. Since that time, Rotary Club of Kingsport has made the clothes closet for this program their Legacy Project — meaning they will continue to keep this need in the community filled, so long as the need exists, President Deborah Mullins said.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Johnson captures Motorcycle title at Tennessee State Championships

BRISTOL — Caleb Johnson won two state championships as a football player for Elizabethton High School. He added a state championship as a motorcycle drag racer Sunday at Bristol Dragway. Johnson rolled to a win in the DER Bracket Series Tennessee State Championships when final-round opponent Jason Young fouled...
BRISTOL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Children injured during Big Stone Gap block party

BIG STONE GAP — Town officials are still looking into how a kids’ ride overturned on Saturday during Big Stone Gap’s bi-monthly block party. Town Manager Steve Lawson said the ride — a series of wheeled plastic-barrel cars towed by a side-by-side ATV — had been used without incident in prior town events before Saturday.
BIG STONE GAP, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Are you ready for the first day of school?

Public school will be starting back up next week with Washington County Schools starting on August 2 and Johnson City Schools starting on the third. As the new school year approaches here are two important things for families to make sure to do before the first day. Free and Reduced...
JOHNSON CITY, TN

