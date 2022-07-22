ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton makes history as the first Black woman to chair the National Lieutenant Governors Association

The Crusader Newspaper
The Crusader Newspaper
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Being lieutenant governor of Illinois means shaping policy so that communities who have long been forgotten or ignored know they are part of our democracy.”. As a legacy is celebrated, a new chapter is being written. Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton became chair of the National Lieutenant Governors Association (NLGA) at today’s...

chicagocrusader.com

Comments / 1

Related
Washington Examiner

Top Illinois Democrats push to oust Rep. Robin Kelly as state party chairwoman

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has recruited a senior state lawmaker to oust Rep. Robin Kelly as chairwoman of the state Democratic Party, according to multiple recent reports. Pritzker, along with Chris Welch, the speaker of the Illinois House of Representatives, has cited concerns over fundraising and voter engagement efforts as reasons they are seeking to replace Kelly with state Rep. Elizabeth Hernandez, an adept party insider who has held a Chicago-area state House seat since 2007.
ILLINOIS STATE
wjpf.com

Pritzker has slight lead over Bailey

New polling shows Gov. J.B. Pritzker with a lead over Republican challenger Darren Bailey in the race for governor. The poll consisted of over 1,200 registered voters in Illinois and was done by Victory Research. The polling shows Pritzker with a 10-point lead over Bailey, with the incumbent governor garnering...
ILLINOIS STATE
advantagenews.com

Public corruption the focus of Paul Simon Public Policy and BGA talk

The head of the Better Government Association told the Paul Simon Public Policy Institute at Southern Illinois University that Illinois has a culture of corruption and the governor missed a chance to change it. David Greising, president and CEO of the Chicago-based not-for-profit news organization, said corruption in Illinois government...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
Chicago, IL
Education
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Education
State
Rhode Island State
wvik.org

From The Illinoize--Patrick Pfingsten on the Illinois Governor’s Race

Robin A. Johnson is a governmental relations, public policy and political consultant. He is an expert on government reform issues and has consulted with numerous local governments on consolidation/merger, public-private partnerships and full-cost accounting of public services. Robin has also helped candidates win elections for the U.S. Senate, U.S. Congress, state legislature, judiciary and local government. Robin served as a consultant to the Office of Statewide Performance Review in the Illinois Governor’s Office and is former director of the Illinois Center for Competitive Government, a partnership between the Illinois Comptroller’s Office and the Illinois Institute for Rural Affairs at Western Illinois University. Prior to that, he was Director of the Local Government Affairs Division of the Illinois Comptroller’s Office. Robin served on the Board of Directors of the National Council for Public-Private Partnerships (NCPPP) in 1999-2000.
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Six sheriffs sue Gov Pritzker, IDHS

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Six Illinois sheriffs including McLean County’s Jon Sandage now suing governor Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Human Services. At the heart of the lawsuit, delays in transferring inmates held in county jails into the custody of the Department of Human Services. State law...
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
WEHT/WTVW

New poll suggests Pritzker approval is slipping, still ahead of Bailey

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (Nexstar) – Support for the current governor is sagging from earlier this year, suggests the first poll after the June 28 primary. According to a poll released Friday by Chicago-based polling company Victory Research, Governor J.B. Pritzker fell below 50% approval while leading against Republican candidate for governor Darren Bailey by nearly 10%.   […]
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Juliana Stratton
spotonillinois.com

Illinois U.S. Rep Marie Newman: "Today, 151 Republicans voted against ensuring same-sex marriage remains legal. The extremism of the..."

Value in Industrials stocks fell 0.6 percent in the week ending July 16 from the previous week. The strongest performing Industrials company in Illinois was Power Solutions International Inc. (PSIX:PKC), sitting 765 percent higher to sell at $2. AAR Corp. (AIR:NYQ) fared the worst... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lieutenant Governor#Voter Registration#Politics State#Politics Governor#Nlga
The Center Square

Unsealed records allege Pritzker oversaw fraudulent workers comp payments to former campaign worker

(The Center Square) – Newly unsealed documents in a multi-pronged case dealing with alleged taxpayer fraud alleges Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s office oversaw workers' compensation payments to a former state employee despite the employee’s sexual assault claims being unfounded. The Republican candidate for Illinois attorney general is demanding...
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Country
Puerto Rico
WTHI

Illinois business holds Robinson groundbreaking ceremony

ROBINSON, Ill. (WTHI) - This Illinois small business is not looking so small anymore. Ginger Ale's held a groundbreaking ceremony in Robinson on Thursday. The Olney-based business is known for its "2.8 septillion drink options". It first started in 2015. The business became a franchise last fall. We spoke with...
ROBINSON, IL
The Telegraph

Illinois again extends driver's license expirations

SPRINGFIELD — Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White on Friday announced that expiration dates for driver’s licenses, ID cards and learner’s permits are being extended until Dec. 1, 2022. The previous extension was set to end on July 31, 2022. As a result, expired driver’s licenses, ID...
The Crusader Newspaper

The Crusader Newspaper

Chicago, IL
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
748K+
Views
ABOUT

Over the last eight decades the Crusader has distinguished itself as the most comprehensive recorder of Black life: employment, equal rights, social justice and more for the City of Chicago.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy