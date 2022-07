Most people would agree that Tyreek Hill has gone overboard with his praise of Tua Tagovailoa this offseason, but the star wide receiver is not changing his approach. Hill spoke about Tagovailoa again during a Monday appearance on ESPN’s “First Take.” Bart Scott asked Hill about having an opportunity to pick between being traded to the Miami Dolphins or New York Jets. Tagovailoa said he respects Zach Wilson but wanted to play with “the most accurate quarterback in the NFL.”

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO