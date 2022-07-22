ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The drug-pricing bill wading through Congress: 3 things to know

By Paige Twenter
 5 days ago

For months, legislators have chipped away at President Joe Biden's Build Back Better Act, with the resulting leftovers centering around lowering drug...

Drugmaker organization launches ads lobbying against drug-pricing bill

A lobbying group that represents drugmakers including Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson aired ads slamming the drug pricing bill trudging through Congress, The Hill reported July 25. The proposed legislation aims to do three things: require drugmakers to reimburse Medicare if their prices surpass inflation rates, allow the HHS negotiation...
House members want clarity on HHS' 96-hour rule enforcement plans

Twenty-five members of the U.S. House of Representatives are clarity on whether HHS plans to enforce Medicare's 96-hour payment rule and condition of participation for critical access hospitals after the COVID-19 public health emergency ends. The rule requires critical access hospitals to certify inpatients will be charged or transferred to...
Lawmakers want CMS to revise inpatient payment proposal

Thirty U.S. senators and 112 U.S. representatives are urging CMS to revise the proposed hospital inpatient prospective payment system rule for fiscal year 2023. Lawmakers' concerns echoed those of the American Hospital Association, which called the 3.2 percent funding increase for inpatient payments "woefully inadequate." Letters sent by both the...
New York governor urged to sign law to encourage healthcare price transparency

Labor unions in New York sent a letter to Gov. Kathy Hochul to pass legislation that would heighten price transparency of hospital pricing and billing, Spectrum News reported July 27. The HEAL Act aims to prevent "gag clauses" that would keep local ratepayers from accessing medical care prices before accessing...
CVS prods prescriptions that can induce abortion

As physicians balance patient care in the turmoil following the Supreme Court's decision to reverse Roe v. Wade, the pharmaceutical industry has been hit on multiple fronts, and CVS Health is the latest retail chain to add another step in its pharmacy practices. In states where medication abortion, an FDA-approved...
The Associated Press

Judge puts hold on North Dakota trigger law banning abortion

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A North Dakota judge on Wednesday put on hold the state’s trigger law banning abortion while a lawsuit moves forward that argues it violates the state constitution, leading the state’s attorney general to file a new certification that would shut down the clinic in 30 days. Burleigh County District Judge Bruce Romanick ruled in a lawsuit brought by the state’s only abortion clinic, Red River Women’s Clinic in Fargo, that Attorney General Drew Wrigley “prematurely attempted to execute” the trigger language, which was improper until the U.S. Supreme Court issued its certified judgment on Tuesday. “Therefore the Court finds a temporary restraining order appropriate at this time,” Romanick wrote. The ban had been set to take effect on Thursday. Shortly after the ruling, Wrigley said he was heading to the North Dakota Legislative Council’s office to drop off another certification of the U.S. Supreme Court ruling that reversed Roe vs. Wade. He did not comment about the judge’s order.
US healthcare spending topped $3 trillion for 1st time in 2019: 4 things to know

Healthcare spending in the U.S. grew by 14.3 percent between 2016 and 2019, topping $3 trillion for the first time, according to a ValuePenguin study. ValuePenguin's analysts compared data from 2016 and 2019 (the latest available) from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis Health Care Satellite Account and compared the total cost, cost per case and number of episodes in 61 disease categories, according to the report.
White House prioritizes omicron-targeted vaccines over 2nd boosters

The Biden administration is pushing for vaccine-makers to tweak their vaccines for better efficacy against omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 while suppressing efforts to deploy a second booster to adults younger than 50, The Washington Post reported July 22. Federal health officials, who asked for anonymity, told the Post the...
Healthcare billing fraud: 9 recent cases

From the feds charging 36 people in an alleged $1.2 billion scheme, to the conviction of a New York medical billing company owner in a $600 million case, here are nine healthcare billing fraud cases that have made headlines since July 8:. 1. Lab companies, owners to pay $5.7M to...
Medical device maker inks $12.95M false claims settlement

Lake Oswego, Ore.-based Biotronik Inc. has agreed to pay $12.95 million to resolve allegations that it violated the False Claims Act by causing the submission of false claims to Medicare and Medicaid by paying kickbacks to physicians to induce their use of Biotronik's implantable cardiac devices, according to a July 22 press release from the Justice Department.
A month after Roe reversal, demand for abortion pills remains high

Requests for abortion pills saw a 109 percent increase between June 24 and July 15, nonprofit organization Just the Pill told Becker's. Demand for medication abortion, a two-pill regimen that's used to induce an abortion within the first 10 weeks of pregnancy, continues to surge after the Supreme Court overruled Roe v. Wade last month. Companies that sell the drugs are hurrying to catch up as the swell in demand refuses to level off.
Physicians confused about prescribing cancer treatments to pregnant women

The latest stick thrown in the post-Roe wildfire is cancer treatments for pregnant women, The New York Times reported July 23. Every year, there are thousands of pregnant women in the U.S. who are diagnosed with cancer, a majority of whom — 40 percent — are given breast cancer diagnoses.
WSJ article on charity care is shortsighted, American Hospital Association CEO says

American Hospital Association CEO Rick Pollack issued a statement July 26 in response to a recent Wall Street Journal article that indicated nonprofit hospitals lag behind their for-profit counterparts in providing charity care for their communities. Mr. Pollack asserted that The Wall Street Journal "fails to recognize that charity care...
CMS launches Maternity Care Action Plan

CMS launched its Maternity Care Action Plan July 27 to support the implementation of the Biden administration's plans to address the nation's maternal health crisis. The plan aims to "improve health outcomes and reduce inequities for people during pregnancy, childbirth and the postpartum period" through a coordinated effort across the agency. Measures within the plan include a "Birthing-Friendly" hospital designation.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Officials push for omicron-targeted vaccines by September

Refreshed vaccines aimed at omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5, which account for nearly all COVID-19 infections, could be available to the public in about six weeks, according to NPR. At the end of June, the FDA advised vaccine-makers to focus on BA.4 and BA.5, which accounted for 52.3 percent of...
New Hampshire enacts law to protect healthcare workers in wake of guard's death

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu signed a bill July 22 requiring healthcare facilities to implement and maintain workplace violence prevention programs, according to the Foster's Daily Democrat. The bill also establishes the state's healthcare workplace safety commission; the legislation is set to take effect July 1 2023, although some facilities...
