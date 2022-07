BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - Beloit Police are cracking down on a recent upward trend of Orbeez battles they noticed this weekend, officials said. Police said the battles with Orbeez beads, which are small gel beads full of water, and toy guns can be a ton of fun when used appropriately, but that they have gotten several calls of people shooting at others who were not participating in the battles.

