Investment Classics Grand Opening And Collector Car Presence In Michigan

By Elizabeth Puckett
 5 days ago
Bringing even more automotive love to the state...

A few months back, Investment Classics LLC. officially opened for business, with a Grand Opening reception for the public to give everyone a taste of what they’re about.

"I've always had a passion for cars," said Ron Levine, owner of the new Investment Classics showroom at 3512 Commercial Blvd., "And passion is a difficult thing to control. At some point, you have to sell things — because I have a tendency to want to keep them all.”

Levin grew up in Michigan, although he is originally from Michigan. "I've gotten reacquainted with the area and now we have a home in Douglas," Levine said. "I decided, you know, I had all these cars stored in locations across Chicago, and I'd reached a point where I really forgot where I put them all, so it was time to consolidate. We've been building the showroom for a year now, and it's finally finished.”

The collection that was displayed at the Grand Opening took years to put together, with the highest level expertise and car to curate.

"I started going to auctions and buying cars, and that's a difficult thing to do, because what happened during the process is I got landed with memorabilia and collectibles of all sorts," Levine said.

Investment Classics is open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 10am to 8pm, or by appointment.

"We'll have those items for sale, and for people who have collector cars or even new cars and want some added protection, we'll do protective coatings," Levine said. "It's not detailing, but it's an extra level of protection that makes an older car look nicer and brings it back to life.”

The showroom is full of restored collector cars, from American cruisers, to sporty German cars. If they don’t have precisely what you’re looking to add to your collection, Levine has an extensive network that he can reach out to find your perfect car.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#New Cars#Auction#Investment Classics Llc
