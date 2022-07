(Sedalia) Festus Post 253 began play at the American Legion State Tournament Tuesday night in Sedalia but fell to Washington Post 218 4-2 in eight innings. Festus got out to an early 2-0 lead in the bottom of the second thanks to an RBI single from Dylan Black and a run-scoring off a groundout double play. However, Washington rallied to tie the game just an inning later. The game remained even until the eighth inning when back-to-back hits led to two runs being scored for Post 218. Festus had two runners on with one out in the bottom of the eight, but a strikeout and fielder’s choice retired the side and gave Washington the win.

