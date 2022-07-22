ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steven Spielberg’s ‘The Fabelmans’ to World Premiere at Toronto Film Festival

By Etan Vlessing
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 5 days ago
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Steven Spielberg’s next film The Fabelmans will have a world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival, marking the Hollywood director’s first-ever appearance at the Canadian festival.

The coming-of-age pic is loosely based on Spielberg’s formative years and his relationship with his parents. Michelle Williams, Seth Rogen and Paul Dano star alongside Gabriel LaBelle, who plays an aspiring young filmmaker.

Williams will play a character based on Spielberg’s mother and Dano, his father. Rogen is playing an uncle. The Toronto bow will come ahead of The Fabelmans opening Nov. 11 in New York City and Los Angeles during a limited run from Universal and Amblin Partners, Spielberg’s production company, during the heart of Hollywood’s awards season.

The film will then expand nationwide on its previously announced date of Nov. 23, 2022, the eve of the long Thanksgiving weekend. In addition to directing, Spielberg co-wrote the script with Tony Kushner, and produces alongside Kushner and Kristie Macosko Krieger.

Spielberg was last in theaters with West Side Story, which was nominated for seven Oscars, with Ariana DeBose winning for best supporting actress.

Toronto returns in September for a 47th edition that will be in-person, with Hollywood stars on red carpets and in theaters after two years of disruption from the pandemic.

TIFF earlier announced that Viola Davis’ The Woman King, Netflix’s follow-up to Rian Johnson’s 2019 movie Knives Out starring Daniel Craig, Sanaa Lathan’s directorial feature debut On the Come Up, and Clement Virgo’s Brother will also have world premieres at the festival.

