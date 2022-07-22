PA's Second Wawa Drive-Thru Coming To Lehigh Valley

Wawa sign. Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

Pennsylvania's second drive-thru-only Wawa convenience store is coming to the Lehigh Valley, WFMZ reports.

The Lower Macungie Board of Commissioners approved the 2,030-square-foot development on Thursday, July 21, the news outlet says. It will be built at the Trexler Business Center.

The drive-thru will hold about 18 cars and will not have gas pumps or a mini-mart, according to the outlet. Its opening date is not yet known.

This announcement follows the January 2021 opening of the state's first Wawa drive-thru in Falls Township (Bucks County).

