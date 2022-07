The Devil Wears Prada have shared their music video for Time, taken from the band’s forthcoming full-length, Color Decay. Discussing the meaning behind the new single, the band say: "Not to be too obvious, but this song is about how we are all victims to the passing of time. It can feel so fast or too slow, but it is never on our side. That sentiment mixed with one of the heaviest riffs on the record and an industrial, almost-EDM format make it a standout."

